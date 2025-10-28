Child dies following 'hazardous materials incident' at London flat
Around 12 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precaution
A child has died following a “hazardous materials incident” at a flat in Newham, east London, the London Fire Brigade said.
London Fire Brigade crews were sent to a property on Barking Road, Upton Park, after two adults and two children attended hospital complaining about a smell of chemicals in a flat.
Sadly, one of the children later died in hospital whilst receiving treatment.
Around 12 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precaution whilst crews responded.
Specially trained firefighters carried out a systematic sweep of the affected property, working to detect any hazardous materials present and ventilate the scene.
The first call reporting the incident was received at 1.18pm, and firefighters from Poplar, Millwall, Euston and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.
The incident was over for crews by 4.23pm.
The events are under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service, supported by the Brigade.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson: “The London Fire Brigade called police to Barking Road, Upton Park at around 13:20hrs on Tuesday, 28 October following reports of hazardous chemicals in a residential property.
“An investigation into the circumstances has been launched.”
A council spokesperson said: “First of all, our thoughts are with the family of the young child who has so tragically lost their life in this terrible incident.
“Details about the exact nature of the incident are not yet clear and the Metropolitan Police will remain on the scene as the investigation progresses.
“As a council we have taken speedy measures to ensure those residents who were evacuated are being cared for in a warm, safe environment.”