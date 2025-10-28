Around 12 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precaution

By Ella Bennett

A child has died following a “hazardous materials incident” at a flat in Newham, east London, the London Fire Brigade said.

London Fire Brigade crews were sent to a property on Barking Road, Upton Park, after two adults and two children attended hospital complaining about a smell of chemicals in a flat. Sadly, one of the children later died in hospital whilst receiving treatment. Around 12 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precaution whilst crews responded. Specially trained firefighters carried out a systematic sweep of the affected property, working to detect any hazardous materials present and ventilate the scene.