An "intense" house fire in Kent has left one child dead and another in hospital.

According to Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS), six fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to a property in the village of Hamstreet, near Ashford, after an "intense fire" spread throughout the home.

One child died at the scene, and another has been taken to hospital.

People living or travelling near the Hamstreet area are no longer being advised to close windows and doors.

Ann Millington, KFRS chief executive, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, especially the child's loved ones."

The fire has since been reduced, requiring only two fire engines with crews are continuing to dampen down the site.

More to follow.