A four-year-old child is among those killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

An air strike on Kfarhata, a village in south Lebanon, is understood to have killed the child and six others.

Elsewhere, another strike on the Jnah neighbourhood in Beruit killed four and left 39 injured, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The strikes came as Lebanese Christians, who make up about a third of the population, marked Easter Sunday.

According to reports, it has been one of the most violent days of fighting since Israel shifted its war aims in Lebanon just over a month ago.

Lebanon was first drawn into the regional conflict when Iranian-backed Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israel in support of Tehran in early March.

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