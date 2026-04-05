Child among eleven killed as Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon on Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday has brought the bloodiest day of fighting in the conflict thus far.
A four-year-old child is among those killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
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An air strike on Kfarhata, a village in south Lebanon, is understood to have killed the child and six others.
Elsewhere, another strike on the Jnah neighbourhood in Beruit killed four and left 39 injured, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
The strikes came as Lebanese Christians, who make up about a third of the population, marked Easter Sunday.
According to reports, it has been one of the most violent days of fighting since Israel shifted its war aims in Lebanon just over a month ago.
Lebanon was first drawn into the regional conflict when Iranian-backed Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israel in support of Tehran in early March.
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Sunday's strike on Kfarhata came just hours after overnight orders from the Israeli military to evacuate.
In the early hours of Easter Sunday, the Lebanese army also reported that a soldier had been killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon.
It came just a day after another evaluation order from Israel for Lebanon's Hasnaa border crossing with Syria, which Israel claimed was being used by Hezbollah for military purposes.
Lebanese authorities report 1,461 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon so far - with today's casualties raising the death toll since the start of the war by 39 in around 24 hours.
More than one million people have been displaced in the conflict.