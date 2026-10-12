More than half of child gamers playing with complete strangers online, alarming report finds
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More than half of child gamers play with strangers online at least sometimes, according to new research which also finds this is parents’ top worry.
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Other parental concerns include seeing inappropriate content and pressure on their children to spend money in the game, according to research by online safety watchdog Ofcom.
Some 55% of children who game online said they play at least sometimes with people they have never met in real life, while one in five (20%) do so all or most of the time they play.
Almost two-thirds (64%) of parents of child gamers said talking to strangers was their main concern, followed by bullying by other players (60%), seeing violence, bad language or disturbing material (59%), and pressure to make in-game purchases (51%).
Ofcom said it surveyed a total of 2,522 parents of three to 17-year-olds and 1,719 children.
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Information related to children aged seven or younger was provided by parents or guardians rather than the children themselves, while responses were gathered directly from children aged eight and above.
Ofcom is advising parents to keep their child safe by checking the settings in place for their games including who they can be contacted by and the type of content they can see; chatting to their child about gaming to ensure they know they can speak up if they have concerns; and reviewing and changing settings where needed.
Tony Stower, Ofcom’s online safety gaming lead, said: “The world of gaming is moving fast, but if you’re a worried parent then Ofcom is on your side.
“Helping to make your child safer doesn’t need expert knowledge, just a few simple steps. Taking a few minutes to check who your child is playing and chatting with can make a big difference.
“Parents can do their bit, but ultimately the buck stops with gaming platforms. They have a responsibility under UK law to keep children safe on their platforms, and Ofcom is working to ensure this happens.”