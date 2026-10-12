More than half of child gamers play with strangers online at least sometimes, according to new research which also finds this is parents’ top worry.

Other parental concerns include seeing inappropriate content and pressure on their children to spend money in the game, according to research by online safety watchdog Ofcom.

Some 55% of children who game online said they play at least sometimes with people they have never met in real life, while one in five (20%) do so all or most of the time they play.

Almost two-thirds (64%) of parents of child gamers said talking to strangers was their main concern, followed by bullying by other players (60%), seeing violence, bad language or disturbing material (59%), and pressure to make in-game purchases (51%).

Ofcom said it surveyed a total of 2,522 parents of three to 17-year-olds and 1,719 children.

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