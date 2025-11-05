Child killer found dead at same jail Ian Watkins died as three inmates arrested in murder probe
West Yorkshire Police were called to HMP Wakefield on Wednesday morning
Three prisoners have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a child killer was found dead in his cell at the same prison where paedophile Ian Watkins was killed last month.
Police were called to the category A lock-up HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire after reports of a man being found dead in his cell at around 8:25am on Wednesday.
HM Prisons and Probation Service have confirmed the man was Kyle Bevan, who was jailed for life for murdering his partner's two-year-old daughter Lola James in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2020.
The 33-year-old died at the same prison where paedophile Ian Watkins was killed last month.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry team at West Yorkshire Police attended and have since launched an investigation.
The force say the man's death is currently being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson said: "Three men, who are all serving prisoners, have been arrested on suspicion of murder with enquiries continuing to establish the full circumstances of the death.
Bevan inflicted "catastrophic" brain injuries on Lola in the early hours of July 17 2020. She died in hospital four days later.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: "HMP Wakefield prisoner Kyle Bevan's death was confirmed on 5 November.
"We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.