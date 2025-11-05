Three prisoners have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a child killer was found dead in his cell at the same prison where paedophile Ian Watkins was killed last month.

Police were called to the category A lock-up HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire after reports of a man being found dead in his cell at around 8:25am on Wednesday.

HM Prisons and Probation Service have confirmed the man was Kyle Bevan, who was jailed for life for murdering his partner's two-year-old daughter Lola James in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2020.

The 33-year-old died at the same prison where paedophile Ian Watkins was killed last month.

