A child killer who was serving a life sentence for murdering his two-year-old stepdaughter has been found dead in prison.

Three inmates have been arrested over the death of Kyle Bevan, 31, who killed his stepdaughter Lola James.

He inflicted 101 injuries on her which were likened to those of a high speed car crash. Instead of immediately calling an ambulance he recorded a ‘disturbing’ 22 second film trying to prop her up.

Lola died in hospital four days later.

Police attended HMP Wakefield at 8.25am today after reports an inmate had been found dead in bed his cell.

The force said his death at the high-security jail was being treated as "suspicious", with investigations continuing to establish the full circumstances.

