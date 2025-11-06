Child killer who murdered two-year-old stepdaughter found dead in cell
A child killer who was serving a life sentence for murdering his two-year-old stepdaughter has been found dead in prison.
Three inmates have been arrested over the death of Kyle Bevan, 31, who killed his stepdaughter Lola James.
He inflicted 101 injuries on her which were likened to those of a high speed car crash. Instead of immediately calling an ambulance he recorded a ‘disturbing’ 22 second film trying to prop her up.
Lola died in hospital four days later.
Police attended HMP Wakefield at 8.25am today after reports an inmate had been found dead in bed his cell.
The force said his death at the high-security jail was being treated as "suspicious", with investigations continuing to establish the full circumstances.
A spokesman said: “Three men, who are all serving prisoners, have been arrested on suspicion of murder," a spokesperson said.”
A source said he had been ‘tucked up in bed’ so when guards did their cell check they thought he was asleep.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Wakefield prisoner Kyle Bevan’s death was confirmed on 5 November.
“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”
Bevan was jailed for life with a minimum of 28 years in April 2023 after he was convicted of murder at Swansea Crown Court.
Lola’s mother Sinead James, 30, was jailed for six years after being found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.