Three out of four parents have said they will let their children stay at home if do not want to attend school for mental health reasons, a survey has revealed.

Seventy-five per cent of 2,000 parents surveyed by Perspectus, on behalf of education event Bett, have said they do not mind letting pupils have a duvet day.

A debate sparked on LBC’s Tom Swarbrick at Drive on Thursday about mental health within the education system, and if students are taking too many days off, or if protections are necessary.

The study comes after news that pupils will be taught the value of “grit” to tackle a growing mental health crisis, while Reform’s Richard Tice said this week that children wearing headphones in school was “insane,” - comments that the autism community took against.

Perspectus said in the report: “Parents increasingly prioritise their children’s emotional wellbeing and are willing to allow absence when they believe it serves their child’s best interests.

“This shift challenges traditional assumptions about the non-negotiable nature of school attendance. The path forward requires acknowledging these changing attitudes while helping families understand the long-term consequences of missing education.”

Despite this, however, the Department for Education has said that attendance is at a decade high, and that 140,000 fewer children were persistently absent with five million more days in class in the last academic year.

A spokesperson offered: “Through our Plan for Change, we are taking action to get more young people back in the classroom, with the biggest improvement in attendance in a decade last academic year.”

Here is what the government says about the issue.