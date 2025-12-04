Big Issue founder Lord John Bird warned against “warm words” and a strategy he said was lacking in “ambitious targets”

Child poverty strategy ‘will give every child a good start in life’. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

More accessible childcare and an end to families being stuck in bed and breakfasts beyond the legal limit are among the promises in a new child poverty strategy the Government said will give all children “a good start in life”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The plan – long-awaited by campaigners – comes amid a record high of 4.45 million children living in poverty in the UK. Sir Keir Starmer said tackling the issue is a “moral mission for me” and described the strategy as one which “sets a new course for national renewal, with children’s life chances at its heart”. He is expected to meet families and children in Wales on Friday, alongside the Welsh First Minister, to speak to those likely to benefit from the strategy. The Government said failure to tackle child poverty also holds back the economy, with young people growing up in these circumstances doing less well in school, being more likely to be unemployed when older and earning less. Read more: Number 10 rejects ‘dictator’ claims amid row over mayoral election delay Read more: Warm farewells at Windsor as German President hails ‘unbelievable’ state banquet

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

But while it has been welcomed by some charities as a good starting point, Big Issue founder Lord John Bird warned against “warm words” and a strategy he said was lacking in “ambitious targets”. The crossbench peer, who experienced poverty as a child, said: “The absence of ambitious targets to propel forward this Government’s mission to reduce child poverty is deeply concerning. “In this challenging economic climate, there is every reason to worry warm words will not translate into tangible progress.” Echoing this, the National Children’s Bureau said it wanted to see “binding targets for further reductions over 10 years but this level of ambition is sadly missing”. The key move to scrap the controversial two-child benefits limit from April next year – already announced in last week’s Budget – will result in an estimated reduction of child poverty by 450,000 by 2029/30 at a cost of £3 billion. The Government has said combining other measures such as the wider rollout of free school meals means the overall effect of its strategy will be to lift 550,000 children out of poverty by 2030. It has pledged a rule change from next year to extend eligibility for upfront childcare costs to people returning from parental leave, which it said will make it easier for new parents who receive universal credit to get back to work. The strategy will “also end the unlawful placement of families in bed and breakfasts beyond the six-week limit” the Government said, confirming it will continue an £8 million pilot programme for the next three years across 20 local authorities with the highest numbers in this situation. The most recent figures showed there were 2,070 households in England with children at the end of June which had been in bed and breakfast accommodation for more than six weeks. By law, such accommodation is meant to be used only as temporary accommodation in an emergency and for no longer than six weeks.