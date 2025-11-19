The number of child sexual abuse and exploitation offence cases awaiting trial, being tried, or awaiting sentencing has risen by 9 per cent in a year

Victims of child sex abuse are facing “agonisingly long waits” to get justice with almost 7,000 cases stuck in the court system in England and Wales, according to new figures. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Victims of child sex abuse are facing “agonisingly long waits” to get justice with almost 7,000 cases stuck in the court system in England and Wales, according to new figures.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The number of child sexual abuse and exploitation offence cases awaiting trial, being tried, or awaiting sentencing has risen by 9 per cent in a year, the NSPCC said. There were 6,989 cases in the system in the year to March, up from 6,399 in the 12 months to March 2024, the charity said. Data shared with the NSPCC by the Ministry of Justice also showed that victims of such abuse were waiting an average of 10 months from the accused being charged to a case being completed. The wait rose to around 18 months for cases of rape of a child aged between 13 and 15, the NSPCC said. The charity said such lengthy waits can cause “significant anxiety and worry for children who have already experienced serious trauma” and delay them getting access to support, as it called on the Government to invest in therapeutic support for children. Read more: US House votes to release Epstein files as bill to publish documents passes to Senate Read more: Keir Starmer warns Cabinet against 'distractions' as he pleas for unity following briefing row

Victims of child sex abuse facing ‘agonisingly long waits’ for justice in court. Picture: Alamy