A proposed ban on child-like sexual abuse dolls has taken a step closer to becoming law after it passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons.

The Bill was passed without debate in the Commons on Friday and will progress to committee stage.

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson, who is behind the private member’s Bill, said the draft law will close a “dangerous” legislative gap by bringing possession of a doll on par with possessing indecent images of children.

Possession of such a doll is not currently an offence in the UK, but those who import them can be convicted under the Customs Consolidation Act 1876.

MPs backed the Child-like Sexual Abuse Dolls (Offences) Bill on Friday which criminalises the possession, sale and manufacture of the dolls in England and Wales.

Ms Wilson said: “I’m incredibly pleased to see this important legislation pass its first test. These dolls are simply vile and they should have been banned years ago. Anyone using these dolls quite clearly presents a danger to children and these items have no place in our society.

“As both a mother and an MP, when I discovered this gap in the law, I had to act. I very much hope the Bill will continue to progress smoothly through the Commons so that we can take one step closer to making our country safer for children.”

It will need the approval of both the Commons and the House of Lords for it to become law.

Speaking to the Press Association previously, Ms Wilson said she is “disgusted and horrified that these things exist” but we “mustn’t be squeamish about tackling this issue head-on”.

The MP for Twickenham said: “It’s a horrendous issue to work on, to talk about, to investigate, and people have said to me… ‘do you really want to be named for this issue?’

“One of the reasons I’m in Parliament is to protect and make life better for children, and this is clearly a dangerous gap that we’ve got in our legislation.”

Under the Bill, police will be able to seize such dolls and offenders who are found guilty could face prison time as well as monitoring.

It is drafted to include any doll which “resembles a child or any part of a child”, to prevent perpetrators getting around the proposed law, Ms Wilson said.

Abigail Gill, acting head of policy and public affairs at the NSPCC, said: “We are pleased to see this Bill pass its second reading in Parliament and strongly support its continued progress. The Bill, which seeks to criminalise the manufacture, distribution and possession of child‑like sexual abuse dolls, is an important step towards closing a dangerous gap in the law.

“There is no comprehensive evidence that the use of these grotesque dolls prevents potential offenders from committing contact offences against children. In fact, using these dolls or other realistic props could risk adults becoming desensitised, as is often seen among those who view indecent images.

“Anything that appears to normalise or mimic the abuse of children and young people is dangerous and unacceptable. We urge the Government to continue backing this Bill to ensure it becomes law so that no child is left at risk of harm.”

Dame Rachel de Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England, said: “I am horrified by the very existence of these dolls and this Bill is a long overdue step in addressing this harmful and disturbing practice.

“I meet children who have experienced sexual abuse in the online and offline world – the consequences to the child and their family’s life are profound, and we must take every possible step to protect young people from the threat of this significant harm.

“That means identifying and addressing harmful sexual behaviours wherever they occur, at the earliest possible stage. I urge parliamentarians to back this Bill so that it can be enacted as soon as possible.”