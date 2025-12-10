A UK national who accessed child sexual abuse content streamed from the Philippines has been sentenced to four years and six months in jail.

Green was arrested by NCA officers in February 2024 and 12 digital devices were recovered to be forensically examined.

Messages sent throughout the chat saw ‘Rich2076’, identified as Green, requesting live webcam sessions to see the woman’s nine-year-old daughter. He also requested indecent images.

The NCA received evidence from US authorities in January 2024 which indicated that between July 10 2019 and November 19 2019, Green had shared 350 messages with the woman, video called ten times and had nine media files sent to him containing category C indecent images of children.

Richard Green, 49, from Rotherham, was arrested by the National Crime Agency after he was found to be speaking with a Filipino woman about the sexual abuse of children over a four-month period.

Another account was found on his devices that had been used to send money to the woman in the Philippines.

The conversation showed Green seeking live webcam footage of ‘the girl’ and the woman requesting payment in the form of mobile phone top-ups.

A separate chat from October 2020 to November 2023 shows Green having a sexualised conversation with ‘Nancy’ about her 15-year-old daughter, and shows him searching for explicit videos including the terms 'teen’ and ‘schoolgirls’.

A total of 28 indecent images were found on Green’s device – seven in Category A, seven in Category B, eight in Category C, and 13 classed as extreme.

Green gave no comment at interview and was charged with arranging and facilitating commission of a child sex offence and possession of indecent images of children.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in August 2025 and pleaded guilty to multiple offences. He was sentenced at the same court on December 9.

Holly Triggs, NCA Operations Manager said: “Richard Green has been targeting children in the Philippines over a number of years, organising depraved abuse that he could access through a livestream.

“Green posed a significant risk to children. While he may have believed the distance between him and the abuse he orchestrated meant he would avoid detection, his crimes were uncovered with the assistance of policing partners in the US.

“The NCA will target and pursue UK child abuse offenders wherever their offending occurs.”