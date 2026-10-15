RJ was most famously known as an actor with cerebral palsy playing a character with cerebral palsy, at a time when disabled roles routinely went to non-disabled actors, and he used that visibility to insist that disabled people belong on screen. For a generation of viewers, seeing someone like themselves on one of television’s most celebrated dramas changed what they thought was possible. That kind of impact is impossible to measure, and it will outlast him.

As such, before I say anything else, it cannot be overstated that we do not know what RJ was going through, and it would be wrong to speculate. Suicide is complex and rarely has a single root cause. However, what is clear is that so many of us are shocked by RJ’s death because, from the outside looking in, he did not ‘appear’ to be struggling. And yet it is worth considering what we ask of young people like him.

As a teenager, RJ became not only an actor on one of the most-watched shows in the world, but a role model, a spokesperson and, for many, a symbol of what disabled people could achieve. That is an extraordinary amount to carry at an age when most of us are still working out who we are. In almost any other walk of life, we would not hand a teenager that kind of responsibility without support, yet in entertainment it is celebrated rather than safeguarded. That is why, as I have said before, fame needs to come with a health warning, especially for those who find it as young as RJ did.

In fact, former child stars are one of the most at-risk groups for mental health difficulties. The industry is stressful and lonely enough for adults, but when you are young and your brain is still developing, those pressures can shape you in ways that last long after the role finishes. Young performers often grow used to constant admiration before they are old enough to understand it, so when that attention fades or turns critical, it can feel like a rejection of who they are rather than of a role they once played.

We see this pattern all too often at Paracelsus Recovery. Many of the former child stars we treat have spent years performing with confidence while privately feeling anxious and profoundly alienated. They grew up believing that fame would give them the recognition every young person longs for. In reality, people adored an image, not the child behind it. The more people loved that image, the lonelier the person behind it became.

Many grew up without ever discovering who they are beneath the role they were expected to play. But alongside that fragmented sense of self, they are constantly told how lucky they are, so when they struggle, as they are almost wired to do, they feel they have no right. If they speak openly about loneliness or rejection, they risk being branded ungrateful. Their pain becomes something to be ashamed of, and so they hide it. It is a form of gaslighting, and it has to end.

For disabled performers, these pressures can be heavier still. While roles for disabled actors remain scarce, a single breakthrough part can be treated as a whole career rather than the start of one. RJ spoke openly about this; he said disabled actors struggle even to get into the audition room, and that too many talented disabled performers aren’t even taken into consideration. One can only imagine the frustration of being part of one of the most celebrated shows of all time, and still finding that so many doors stay closed because of other people’s ideas about who you are and what you are capable of.

That tension between who the world decided you were as a child and who you actually become sits at the heart of so much of what we see in former child stars. What we see clinically is grief: grief for a former self and for a future that once seemed guaranteed but now seems to have evaporated before them. It is real grief, but there is very little permission to feel it.

This must be a turning point. Studios, agencies and unions need to stop treating mental health as a perk and start treating it as a duty of care. That means confidential support and protection for people who speak up. An industry that invests so heavily in launching young stars must take responsibility for what happens when the spotlight moves on. The rest of us also need to stop mistaking visibility for wellbeing, and ask the people we admire how they really are.

To anyone struggling right now: you do not need to reach a crisis point to deserve help. Please tell someone today.

RJ spent his life urging this industry to see people fully. Honouring him means seeing them in their struggles, not only their successes.

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Jan Gerber is the founder and CEO of Paracelsus Recovery.

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