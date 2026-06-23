Child under 12 euthanised for the first time, Dutch government announces
Euthanasia for terminally ill children aged between one and twelve was legalised by the Dutch government two years ago
A child under 12 has become the first to die by euthanasia in the Netherlands.
Listen to this article
Euthanasia for terminally ill children aged between one and twelve was legalised by the Dutch government two years ago.
Before the law-change, only newborns and children over twelve could die by euthanasia.
Parents must be involved in the decision and only children in unbearable pain with no hope of recovery can choose an assisted death.
The child's death was announced by Sophie Hermans, the health minister, in a letter to the Dutch parliament.
Read more: Nephew of woman who died by euthanasia slams ‘outright lie’ of Swiss clinic who claims it got family blessing
Read more: Assisted dying bill heading back to Parliament as MP says she wants to 'finish the job'
She said a review committee set up to examine the new law had studied the case of the child and spoken to the doctor involved.
The findings have been shared with public prosecutors, who will shortly determine whether the doctor acted lawfully.
The Netherlands became the first country to legalise euthanasia for the terminally ill in 2002. It is only legal under certain conditions and has strong public support in the country.
Neighbouring Belgium became the first country to make euthanasia available for all children in 2014.
In England, a new bill to legalise assisted dying is set to return to Parliament after a previous attempt stalled in the House of Lords until it ran out of time.
Lauren Edwards, a Labour MP, has vowed to use a Private Member’s Bill to bring the bill back before MPs.