A child under 12 has become the first to die by euthanasia in the Netherlands.

Euthanasia for terminally ill children aged between one and twelve was legalised by the Dutch government two years ago.

Before the law-change, only newborns and children over twelve could die by euthanasia.

Parents must be involved in the decision and only children in unbearable pain with no hope of recovery can choose an assisted death.

The child's death was announced by Sophie Hermans, the health minister, in a letter to the Dutch parliament.

Read more: Nephew of woman who died by euthanasia slams ‘outright lie’ of Swiss clinic who claims it got family blessing

Read more: Assisted dying bill heading back to Parliament as MP says she wants to 'finish the job'