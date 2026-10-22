But for too many new mothers, taking time off to care for and bond with their baby comes at a huge financial cost.

The UK pays one of the lowest rates of statutory maternity pay (SMP) in the OECD. Under the current system, new mums on SMP earn 90% of their usual earnings for the first six weeks, then £194.32 or 90% of usual earnings, whichever is lower, per week until their baby is just under nine months old.

After that, any time off is unpaid.

Anyone who has recently had a baby and has tried to get by on this will tell you it is not enough.

Nappies, baby clothes, breast pumps, formula, toys, cots, prams and car seats; these things don't come cheap, and with the cost-of-living crisis raging on, many households are already struggling to pay their bills without the added cost of a new arrival.

With the National Living Wage currently sitting at £444.85 a week for a full-time worker on 35 hours per week, new mums are being paid less than half to do the vital work of nurturing a baby through their first year. How can that be right?

The government's parental leave review is a vital opportunity to look at how we can give new families the financial security they need at one of the most important times of their lives.

New analysis by Women's Budget Group – along with the TUC, Pregnant Then Screwed, the Fawcett Society and Movember - finds that strengthening maternity pay would put more than £1 billion into families' pockets and benefit more than 320,000 new mums a year.

The analysis shows that extending the 90% earnings-related maternity pay period to 12 weeks would cost the Treasury £422 million a year and deliver a net return of £472 million.

For every £1 spent, at least £1.12 of value would be created for women, their children and wider society.

More than £300 million a year would directly boost mums’ incomes.

And it would generate almost £170 million in wider social and economic value, including improved maternal mental health, better outcomes for children and increased workforce retention.

And the government could go further. Increasing maternity pay during weeks 13-39 would have a net cost to the Treasury of £850 million a year and would create over £1billion in value.

For every £1 spent, at least £1.25 of value would be created. More than £800 million a year would directly boost mothers' incomes.

And there would be wider gains, including helping more mothers return to work and reducing the rates of maternal depression.

The value to society is clear. But you cannot put a price on the lasting benefits for new mothers and their babies.

Research by Pregnant Then Screwed has found that 82% of mothers who cut their maternity leave short did so because they could not afford to stay off work any longer. And many families are left relying on savings, credit cards and debt to make ends meet during the first months of their child's life.

Young families deserve better. Nobody should be plunged into debt because they have brought a new baby into the world. That's why we are calling on the government to boost paid leave for new mums and dads in the upcoming Budget.

Our current statutory maternity leave system forces new mothers to make heartbreaking decisions. It pushes mums back into work when they are not ready to be separated from their babies, robbing families of time they will never get back.

It's time we recognised the vital work mothers do in raising the next generation. A society that depends on mothers cannot keep undervaluing them. Fairer statutory maternity pay is not a luxury. It is a matter of dignity, equality and economic justice.

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Kate Bell is Assistant General Secretary of the TUC.

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