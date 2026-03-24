The parents of a two-year-old girl suffering from 'childhood dementia' have issued an impassioned plea for more research into the rare condition. Picture: GoFundMe/The Forrester Family

By Chay Quinn

The parents of a two-year-old girl suffering from 'childhood dementia' have issued an impassioned plea for more research into the rare condition.

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Leni Forrester, two, has Sanfillippo disease - a rare genetic condition often described as childhood dementia. For the first time, Leni's parents Gus and Emily have spoken about the need for more funding and support for the condition. “All your dreams for your child's future are taken away,” Emily told the broadcaster. “To be told that she has this condition, and there is no treatment and no cure and no support… it’s completely earth-shattering. “It is every parent's worst nightmare.” Read More: Girl, 9, with ‘childhood dementia’ races to tick off bucket list as she’s diagnosed with rare neurological condition Read More: Mother with rare cancer calls for reform of ‘unfair’ school places policy

Leni Forrester, two, has Sanfillippo disease - a rare genetic condition often described as childhood dementia. Picture: GoFundMe/The Forrester Family

Without treatment, the disease will steadily damage their daughter’s brain cells. “Every day that passes without treatment, this toxic waste is building up in our child’s body,” Emily said. “If we can’t get treatment, she will suffer the most awful physical and mental decline you can imagine and then die in her early to mid-teens.” A new clinical trial for a potential treatment is expected to begin in the United States later this year. Leni's parents are now calling on the Government to help fund the research so that UK patients can also be included in the trial. Emily added: “Early treatment is key for these children. The damage cannot be reversed once it’s done. “If she has to wait six months, that could mean she can no longer talk. If she waits 12 months, that could mean she loses the ability to walk. “It’s extremely frustrating because the science is there. The data is there. It’s proven to be effective, and yet we cannot access it.”

Leni's parents are now calling on the Government to help fund the research so that UK patients can also be included in the trial. Picture: GoFundMe/The Forrester Family

The Forresters have raised more than £200,000 to access treatments for Leni and to help put pressure on the Government to fund clinical trials. They have said that if they are unsuccessful in accessing these treatments, the money will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, and to helping improve Leni's quality of life. Another option for Leni could be a gene therapy developed by Professor Brian Bigger at the University of Edinburgh. The nascent treatment sees a missing gene into patients’ blood stem cells - but cannot reach clinical trials without significant funding.

What is Sanfilippo disease? Sanfilippo disease is caused by an enzyme deficiency that prevents the body from breaking down certain molecules. As these molecules build up, they cause progressive damage to the brain. Ireversible damage from the condition begins around the age of three - and can see affected children gradually lose the ability to talk, walk, eat and drink. There is currently no cure and no approved treatment available in the UK.