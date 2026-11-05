Another year of data shows that the gulf between children in deprived areas and children in richer areas has widened further.

It’s nearly 500 days since the government published the NHS 10-year plan promising an obesity moonshot and a commitment to introduce mandatory reporting by large food businesses on the healthiness of their food sales. The idea is simple: if companies publish what proportion of their sales are healthy, the government can see which are moving in the right direction and can see where best to set targets for improvement.

In those 500 days, feeding children well has only got harder. 17% of families with children are currently food insecure. The gap between the cost of healthy and unhealthy calories is widening; no help was offered in last week's budget; and forecasters predict both escalating food price inflation and drops in disposable income in the coming months.

Delay is not free. Today around 93 children will have rotten teeth removed in hospital at a cost of £140,000. Tomorrow the same. More and more children are getting diagnosed with type 2 diabetes – a diagnosis at age 20 not only cuts short life by 11 years, it means decades of treatment costs.

Chancellor Healey wants growth in every postcode but obesity is already holding it back, and hardest in the places that can least afford it. The latest estimates on the cost to the UK of adult obesity and overweight are at a staggering £126 billion per year.

So why the delay? Business is not the obstacle. Some retailers and manufacturers already report the data voluntarily (but inconsistently, which limits its value), and many investors have called for a mandatory government standard. Some have gone further and joined our calls for a Good Food Bill which would include a statutory target to reduce childhood obesity – something which the Health and Social Care Select Committee also called for last week. The political, public and business appetite is there. The action is not.

The Chancellor’s commitment to ring-fence prevention spending through new Preventative Departmental Expenditure Limits is welcome and could help with obesity. But the cheapest prevention policy is already on the table. Requiring a basic level of business transparency costs taxpayers almost nothing, can be done immediately, could unlock huge savings and could make it easier to access healthy, affordable food.

Every year we measure our children. Every year the numbers get worse. If we intend to do nothing, why bother? Delay is the most expensive policy we have.

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Dame Anna Taylor is Executive Director of The Food Foundation.

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