Ketamine-induced uropathy (KIU) – also known as ketamine bladder – is a severe and painful condition caused by the drug damaging the bladder, urinary tubes and kidneys

Children as young as 13 have been referred to a specialist clinic for a bladder condition linked to sustained use of ketamine, according to new analysis. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Children as young as 13 have been referred to a specialist clinic for a bladder condition linked to sustained use of ketamine, according to new analysis.

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The study of the first patients at the service in Liverpool also shows that the majority are girls and from deprived areas. Understanding more about the youngsters being referred to the clinic “is an important step towards preventing further harm”, experts said. Ketamine-induced uropathy (KIU) – also known as ketamine bladder – is a severe and painful condition caused by the drug damaging the bladder, urinary tubes and kidneys. Read more: William and Kate reunite with Tom Cruise at star-studded film premiere Read more: Ofsted inspections causing ‘harm’ and 'making teachers want to quit'

Symptoms include frequent urination, loss of bladder control and blood in the urine. The UK’s first KIU clinic opened at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust in May 2025 in response to a rise in the number of young people presenting with the condition. Analysis of the first 60 patients by researchers at Alder Hey and Lancaster University showed that their average age was 14, ranging from 13 to 15. In some patients, ketamine use had started at 13. Around two thirds of patients were girls, and roughly the same proportion lived in the most deprived areas.

Of the total, 16 patients had autism or ADHD, or both, and one in five had experience of the care system. Meanwhile, almost three quarters (72 per cent) had experienced emotional trauma during childhood. Ms Harriet Corbett, consultant paediatric urologist at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Over the past few years, we have seen an escalating number of children and young people referred to Alder Hey with bladder symptoms caused by non-prescribed ketamine use. “What this first year of analysis has highlighted is the importance of understanding the young person behind the diagnosis. “By looking at factors such as age, where they live, their background and their life experiences, we can start to build a much clearer picture of who is being affected and how we can best support them. “The damage caused by ketamine can be devastating. It can affect the bladder wall, causing ulceration and fibrosis, and the effects can be irreversible. Young people can experience chronic bladder pain and incontinence and, in the most severe cases, may go on to require major surgery or dialysis. “This problem is preventable. Understanding more about the young people who are presenting to us is an important step towards preventing further harm.”

The main entrance of Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, the study, which is published in Archives of Disease in Childhood, found that children had been using ketamine for one to two years on average before their referral to the clinic. Half reported taking others drugs alongside ketamine. More than a quarter (27 per cent) reported drinking alcohol and 48 per cent reported using vapes. Professor Rachel Isba, consultant in paediatric public health medicine at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and professor emerita of children and young people’s health at Lancaster University’s Medical School, said: “One of the most important things about this work is that we are trying to understand the wider picture. “Ketamine use does not happen in isolation, and our analysis is helping us explore the different factors that may be associated with young people developing serious health problems.

Ketamine, an anesthetic drug misused in party settings for its hallucinogenic effects and available at low prices, has become very popular among young Britons. Picture: JULIE EZVAN/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images