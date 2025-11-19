Shabana Mahmood’s reforms, announced on Monday, grant refugees temporary status, which is reviewed every 30 months

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Children born in the UK to refugee parents could be deported as part of Shabana Mahmood’s new immigration reforms, the Home Office says.

Lord Dubs, a Labour peer who came to the UK after fleeing the Nazi regime, told the publication he was “depressed” by the proposed changes and accused the home secretary of using “children as a weapon.” The Home Office says it will lay out its changes to the status of children born to refugee parents in “due course.” Ms Mahmood’s reforms, announced on Monday, grant refugees temporary status, which is reviewed every 30 months. They will see refugees have their right to live in the UK revoked the moment their country of origin is deemed “safe.” Critics have pointed to countries like Yemen, which the UK has previously declared safe despite ongoing conflicts. These changes won’t apply to children who have gained British citizenship, the Home Office says. However, due to a lack of birthright citizenship in the UK, children of refugees are unlikely to be considered British at birth. Instead, children are only granted citizenship if they have at least one British parent or a parent with settled status. Ms Mahmood has made it clear to Labour colleagues that the party’s survival depends on tackling illegal migration.

Speaking to LBC, she said she has no intention of backing down over the proposals, which will see cash incentives offered to all families whose claims have been rejected to return to their home country. If they refuse to leave, the Home Office will “escalate” their cases to forcibly remove them from the UK. However the divisive plans have caused more than two dozen MPs to publicly criticise them, with one senior figure - chair of the women and equalities committee Sarah Owen, calling them “repugnant.”

Migrants try to board a smuggler's inflatable dinghy in an attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture: Getty