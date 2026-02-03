The National Cancer Plan sets out how children and young people up to the age of 24 and their families will qualify for travel costs to and from appointments. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Families with children battling cancer are to have their travel costs paid for under a new £10 million scheme.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Young people up to the age of 24 will qualify for the National Cancer Plan, regardless of income levels. The Government proposal is set to be fully unveiled on Wednesday, which is said to be part of a wider package aimed at transforming young people's cancer care. The plan will see improvements to diagnosis, expanded genomic testing to better access to clinical trials and more psychological support. Read more: Heart transplant patient ‘energised’ by 110km Sahara trek two years after op Read more: Captain of ship that collided with tanker in North Sea off Yorkshire coast found guilty over death of crew member

Children and young people up to the age of 24 and their families will qualify for travel costs to and from appointments, regardless of income. Picture: Alamy

Charities welcomed the move, with Rachel Kirby-Rider, chief executive officer of Young Lives vs Cancer, saying: "The announcement of dedicated travel costs support is a huge step forward in transforming the lives of children and young people with cancer and their families. "Up until now, young people and families have been going into debt and even missing treatment because of the extra £250 every month just to travel to hospital. "We’re ready to work with the Government to make this a success." According to the Department of Health, more than a third of families where a child has cancer travel over an hour to reach hospital for appointments. Emma Wilding’s son Theo was diagnosed with infant acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in October 2024 when he was five months old. Alder Hey children’s hospital is 45 minutes away from the family home in West Lancashire.

📢 Wednesday is World Cancer Day and that's when we'll publish the National Cancer Plan.



Marrying the very best of British science with our NHS, this plan is how we'll get cancer care from where it is today to where it needs to be.@WesStreeting explains more 👇 pic.twitter.com/f7dUotS1ZZ — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 2, 2026

Ms Wilding said: "When Theo was going through treatment, we had no choice but to pay out for fuel and parking at the hospital, as we had to be by his side. "However, at a time when our household income had gone down, this was a struggle financially. Sitting on the ward, I met so many other families also struggling with these costs, many travelling from much further away from hospital as well. "I know this news is going to mean so much to young people and families of children with cancer, so they won’t have to worry so much about how they’ll afford to get to hospital."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting the change could make a "world of difference to parents.". Picture: Getty