At least 24 people, including eight children, have been killed in a drone attack in Sudan, a local doctors' group said.

According to The Sudan Doctors Network, paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a strike which hit a vehicle carrying displaced families on Saturday close to the city of Rahad, in North Kordofan province.

Among the dead were two infants, and several others were wounded.

The vehicle had been carrying displaced families who had fled fighting in the Dubeiker area.

The attack comes a day after a person was killed and several others were wounded when a World Food Programme aid convoy was targeted.

It has led the doctors' group to urge the international community to "take immediate action to protect civilians and hold the RSF leadership directly accountable for these violations".

The RSF, which has been at war with the Sudanese military for around three years, has yet to comment on the drone attack.

Ever since fighting broke out, at least 40,000 people have died, according to the UN, with more than 14 million forced to flee their homes.

The crisis has fuelled disease outbreaks and pushed parts of the country into famine.