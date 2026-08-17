The Children’s Commissioner has warned of “closed doors and dead ends” for many education providers when they refer young people to the Government’s anti-terror programme. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Children’s Commissioner has warned of “closed doors and dead ends” for many education providers when they refer young people to the Government’s anti-terror programme.

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Referrals to Prevent involving children have risen in the past decade, from 2,918 in 2016-17 to 4,715 in 2024-25. Prevent is described by the Government as an early intervention programme which aims to stop people from becoming involved in, or supporting, terrorism. Axel Rudakubana, who when aged 17 killed three girls at a dance class and tried to murder eight others as well as two adults in the Southport attack in July 2024, had been referred to Prevent three times but his case was closed over a lack of clear ideology. The chairman of the inquiry into that attack has previously said officers were “hampered” by a lack of clarity on whether they should take someone on who demonstrated signs of being fixated on violence but without adherence to a particular ideology.

Dame Rachel de Souza speaking at the launch of her latest survey The Big Future, at Science And Industry Museum, Manchester, which asked children about their worries for the future. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2026. Picture: Alamy

In a new report, published on Tuesday, Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza said the current process “risks missing opportunities” and called for a “stronger safeguarding response particularly for children who are fixated with violence but have no identified extremist ideology”. Her office’s analysis suggested seven in 10 (71%) referrals to Prevent involved children who did not have a clear ideology, with many linked to exposure to harmful content online such as videos of violence, discussion of weapons and sharing of extreme pornography. Of the total Prevent referrals for children between April 2024 and March 2025, 79% were closed without progressing through the programme. In this time period, almost 60% of Prevent referrals came from education, while police accounted for 20% and local authorities 11%. But the commissioner’s office found that at least 65% of referrals from education providers were referred back to education on closing, the vast majority of which (93%) had not progressed any further through the Prevent programme. Her report said: “This highlights that there is a group of children which professionals are greatly concerned about, and seeking support for, but are finding closed doors and dead ends.”