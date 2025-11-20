Shocking moment careless BBC Children in Need boss knocks cyclist off bike in horror crash
This is the shocking moment the boss of BBC Children in Need plowed into a cyclist - causing her serious injuries.
Terrence Duddy, 69, was turning at a junction in his BMW suv in a village in Buckinghamshire when he collided with the woman in her 50s who was thrown to the ground.
She was left lying on the road as fellow cyclists and pedestrians rushed over to help.
Thames Valley Police said the the cyclist had right of way and a moment of carelessness from the driver - by not properly checking the road was clear to cross - had a "life changing impact on the cyclist."
Last Thursday, Mr Duddy, of Nightingales Lane, Chalfont St Giles, received an 8-month custodial sentence that is suspended for 18 months, 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed, costs totalling £272 and an 18-month driving disqualification.
The BBC boss was in the role for less than a month but has now stepped down after he was convicted of causing serious injury by careless driving.
Duddy will be succeeded by Children in Need trustee James Fairclough, who has now been appointed as chair.
Duddy, who has led major UK retailers including Argos, is also currently chair of welfare charity Catch22 and of London Marathon Events (LME), where he also serves as a trustee of its foundation.
In a statement, BBC Children in Need said: "On Tuesday 18 November, our new Chair Terry Duddy informed us that he had been convicted last week of causing serious injury through careless driving.
"In light of this he offered his resignation, which the board accepted, agreeing he could not continue in this role.
"James Fairclough, a Trustee since 2021, has been formally appointed Chair with immediate effect.
"We remain focused on helping children and young people thrive."
It is the latest in a string of scandals facing the BBC.
Director-General Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned earlier this month following criticism that a Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by Donald Trump.
Chairman Samir Shah said it was a "sad day for the BBC” following Mr Davie’s resignation.