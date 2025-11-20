This is the shocking moment the boss of BBC Children in Need plowed into a cyclist - causing her serious injuries.

Terrence Duddy, 69, was turning at a junction in his BMW suv in a village in Buckinghamshire when he collided with the woman in her 50s who was thrown to the ground.

She was left lying on the road as fellow cyclists and pedestrians rushed over to help.

Thames Valley Police said the the cyclist had right of way and a moment of carelessness from the driver - by not properly checking the road was clear to cross - had a "life changing impact on the cyclist."

Last Thursday, Mr Duddy, of Nightingales Lane, Chalfont St Giles, received an 8-month custodial sentence that is suspended for 18 months, 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed, costs totalling £272 and an 18-month driving disqualification.

The BBC boss was in the role for less than a month but has now stepped down after he was convicted of causing serious injury by careless driving.