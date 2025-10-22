Donald Trump has put his planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on hold

Children among six killed in Kyiv after Russian missile and drone attack. Picture: @ZelenskyyUa

By Ella Bennett

Children are among six people killed after Russia launched a wide drone and missile attack across Ukraine on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack comes a day after US President Donald Trump put his planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on hold, saying he did not want it to be a "waste of time". Ukraine's energy minister said a "massive combined overnight attack" on Ukraine's energy infrastructure was still under way early on Wednesday - the latest in Russia's effort to cripple the country's energy system before winter. "As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin assessing the consequences of the attack and carrying out repair work," the minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, said in a statement. In the Kyiv region, rescuers discovered the bodies of three people - including two children - after a strike set a private house on fire in the village of Pohreby, regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said. Read more: Putin-Trump meeting shelved days after White House announced Budapest talks aimed at ending Ukraine war Read more: Moment Putin's troops targeted on the Dnipro as Ukraine deploys 'suicide drones' to thwart soldiers' escape attempt

Firefighters tackle a fire following Russian strikes. Picture: @ZelenskyyUa

According to Mr Kalashnyk, the victims were a woman and her two daughters - an infant of six months and a 12-year-old girl. "Their bodies were found at the site of the fire," the governor said. "This is a tragedy for the entire community, for the Kyiv region, and for the country." Two more people were found dead in the Dnipro district of the Ukrainian capital, where emergency services rescued 10 people after a fire caused by drone debris hit the sixth floor of a 16-storey residential building, local authorities said. The attack also blew out windows of a medical facility and debris was found at another residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on his Telegram channel.

Another night proving that Russia does not feel enough pressure for dragging out the war. Our air defense forces, mobile fire groups, and drone interceptor crews were working all night and into the morning. Ordinary cities have been under fire, primarily our energy… pic.twitter.com/IYpmUrDcqg — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 22, 2025