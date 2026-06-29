Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said she is “in no doubt that we are facing a crisis in young people’s mental health”

More than a million children – around one in 10 – in England were referred for, awaiting or getting treatment from mental health services. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

More than a million children in England were referred for, awaiting or getting treatment from mental health services, according to data analysis, which shows the “sheer scale of distress young people are facing today”.

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Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said she is “in no doubt that we are facing a crisis in young people’s mental health”. While she said there appeared to be “no straightforward answers” to what has been driving the rise, data obtained by her office suggested the top reason for referrals was anxiety, while demand was said to be “growing especially” for those referred with suspected autism and neurodevelopmental conditions. There were 1,048,965 children with active referrals to children and young people’s mental health services in the 12 months to March 2025, her annual report into the subject said. Read more: 'Cigarettes should never be a fashion statement': Charity concerned at coverage of celebrities smoking Read more: Training midwives as nurses first is 'absolutely worth considering' says author of Nottingham maternity report

Active referrals include children who have been referred for, were waiting on or received treatment in that time period, but the figures do not include children who were already being treated at the beginning of the 12-month period. The number of active referrals has almost doubled from 563,639 in 2018-19 and grew by 9.5 per cent in the last year alone, Dame Rachel’s report said. It pointed to a Government review, published in March, which said there is no “single narrative” for the rise in rates of autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when it comes to demand for children’s mental health services. That report said “rising distress” among younger people appears to be one of the factors behind an increase in demand for services, while it also highlighted a “medicalisation of distress” which can lead to a diagnosis being the “main route of support”.

Welcome to CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services) Tickhill Road Hospital, Balby, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, UK. Picture: Alamy

Report authors said rising rates of diagnosis for ADHD and autism “does not necessarily mean rising prevalence” of the conditions, but rather could be influenced by “improved recognition, changes in help-seeking behaviour, evolving social patterns, and the possibility that under-recognition may persist in parts of the population”. Dame Rachel’s report, published on Monday, stated that there appear to be “no straightforward answers to what is driving the rise in referrals, and that there may be different answers depending on the conditions being considered”. The data her office obtained from NHS England suggested the biggest increase in numbers year-on-year was referrals for suspected autism – rising by 47 per cent from 65,530 to 96,393. Referrals for other neurodevelopmental conditions increased by almost a quarter from 107,479 to 133,435. Meanwhile, referrals for anxiety rose from 151,479 to 169,389 – a 12 per cent increase. Anxiety accounted for 16 per cent of all referrals in the year to March 2025, while neurodevelopmental conditions excluding autism made up 13 per cent, suspected autism was the reason for 9.2 per cent of referrals and depression accounted for 3.9 per cent.

Dame Rachel de Souza speaking at the launch of her latest survey The Big Future, at the Science and Industry Museum, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Children under 10 were more likely to be referred with neurodevelopmental conditions – specifically suspected autism for children aged six and younger, the report said. For children aged over 10, the most common reason for referral was anxiety, it added. The weighted average waiting time for all children in the year ending March 2025 was 128 days and of those still awaiting treatment at that point, 60,041 (16 per cent) had been waiting longer than two years, the report said. This was up from 14 per cent the previous year and the report added that waits of more than a year were “common”. Dame Rachel branded the figures “stark”. She added: “Roughly one in 10 children have an active referral to mental health services in England, which clearly demonstrates the sheer scale of distress young people are facing today. These are not just numbers, but children whose lives have been put on hold for months and, in some cases, years waiting for support they urgently need.”