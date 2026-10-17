Anti-migrant protesters have increasingly targeted the charity over its work responding to small boats in distress

Last month, the RNLI said it had paused its services in Portsmouth in the wake of abuse of its volunteers following anti-migrant protests. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By LBC Staff

The children of RNLI volunteers are allegedly being bullied at school because of their parents' work rescuing small boat migrants from the English Channel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The leader of a lifeboat crew in Portsmouth said the children of two of his crew members had been harassed because of their fathers' volunteer work, as anti-migrant protesters grow increasingly hostile to the rescue charity. RNLI – Royal National Lifeboat Institution – volunteers have faced mounting abuse over its work responding to small boats that are generally in distress and require specialist rescue skills. Last month, the RNLI said it had paused its services in Portsmouth in the wake of abuse of its volunteers following anti-migrant protests, despite migrant callouts only constituting 1.7% of the charity’s total operations. Read more: Brave lifeboat workers targeted in campaign of online hate and intimidation by balaclava-clad anti-migrant protesters Read more: Charity regulator to condemn ‘thuggery and intimidation’ towards RNLI volunteers

Reform UK’s amendment, which sought to remove the objection to describing the RNLI as a “taxi service”, was defeated. The original motion was then carried, with 25 votes in favour, 11 against and one abstention. Picture: David Colman/Alamy

The latest allegations came to light during a Portsmouth City Council debate about recognising the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) with the Freedom of the City honour. The leader of a local lifeboat station said in a letter seen by the Times that the children of two of his crew had been bullied at school because of their fathers' work with the charity. The letter also said some crew members had been called "traitors and cowards" to their faces. Volunteers had reportedly been confronted in public, and crew members’ names were published online and suspicious vehicles were seen parked near the station. Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson told the meeting he was "deeply concerned about the abuse, intimidation and threats" directed at the RNLI.

The RNLI’s stated aims on the charities register are to “save lives, promote safety and rescue service efficiency, and provide relief from disaster at sea”. The Times reported that RNLI chief Peter Sparkes said there had been "deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding" about the charity's response to vessels in the Channel. "Sadly, as a result, some of our volunteers and staff have been the subject of online and, in the worst cases, physical abuse," he said. "The RNLI's people represent the very best in our society, they selflessly give up their time to keep others safe. "Yet they and their families are being threatened by those who would hide behind a balaclava or a keyboard. "Their action, in contrast, is wholly unacceptable in a civilised society."

The RNLI’s stated aims on the charities register are to “save lives, promote safety and rescue service efficiency, and provide relief from disaster at sea”. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The RNLI was forced to temporarily shut down its Portsmouth base after the charity was subjected to ongoing abuse and volunteers' personal information was shared online after they attempted to assist channel migrants in difficulty. Some members of the search and rescue organisation had their names and photos leaked online and were called "traitors" for carrying around 140 migrants intercepted off the Isle of Wight to land. After completing the rescue, RNLI volunteers were met by men in another boat who shouted: “How do you feel bringing illegal migrants into this country?” One post circulating on X features the faces of two members of the RNLI crew who assisted the rescue operation. It read: "These 2 helped facilitate the invasion of Britain last night. I bet these men have family as well...I don't know how they can look at themselves in the mirror."

RNLI chief Peter Sparkes said there had been "deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding" about the charity's response to vessels in the Channel. . Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty