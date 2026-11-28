Make time for children to read for pleasure, schools to be told
Education Secretary Lucy Powell will set out the new curriculum next week, the first in more than a decade.
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Schools will be expected to set aside time in the day for pupils to read for pleasure, under Labour plans to overhaul the curriculum.
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Primary schools will have to set aside time within the curriculum every day, and secondary schools will have the flexibility to make sure students have regular time to read throughout the week, the Department for Education (DfE) said.
Secondary schools will also be told to encourage pupils to read entire books, poems and other literature as part of plans due to be announced on Monday.
Children’s daily reading levels are too low amid the battle for attention with screens, the DfE said.
The Government will also introduce a new statutory Year 8 reading check to help identify children who need extra help.
Education Secretary Lucy Powell will set out the new curriculum next week, the first in more than a decade.
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She said: “Across the world, we are seeing a ticking time bomb for our future generations, as reading and literacy levels are falling with too many children seeing reading as a chore or missing out altogether.
“We cannot afford to stand idly by and let this continue. Reading fluently is the gateway to lifelong learning, opening up every subject in school and creating opportunities throughout life.
“Reading is not just a skill that sets children up for success throughout their lives. It’s an experience to be enjoyed, and every child should have the opportunity to discover that.
“Through these reforms and the National Reading Movement, I’m determined to buck that trend, to make sure every child in this country can become confident, fluent readers, curious about the world, ready to keep learning throughout their lives.”
Author Michael Morpurgo said: “I am so thrilled that this initiative is happening, and would support it in any way that would help.
“I’ve been longing for storytime to be a regular part of every child’s life at school, and now it really might be.”