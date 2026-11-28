Schools will be expected to set aside time in the day for pupils to read for pleasure, under Labour plans to overhaul the curriculum.

Primary schools will have to set aside time within the curriculum every day, and secondary schools will have the flexibility to make sure students have regular time to read throughout the week, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

Secondary schools will also be told to encourage pupils to read entire books, poems and other literature as part of plans due to be announced on Monday.

Children’s daily reading levels are too low amid the battle for attention with screens, the DfE said.

The Government will also introduce a new statutory Year 8 reading check to help identify children who need extra help.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell will set out the new curriculum next week, the first in more than a decade.

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