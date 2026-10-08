Data suggests round 3.8% of five to 15-year-olds have ADHD and 1.2% of five to 19-year-olds have autism

A study has warned that a generation of children face being over diagnosed with autism or ADHD. Picture: Pixel-shot/Alamy

By Alex Storey

A generation of children and young people are at risk of being over-diagnosed with autism and ADHD, a review has warned.

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The study has urged the government to tighten the regulations on private clinics, which parents are turning to for their kids due to long NHS waiting lists. It also raises concerns that increasing diagnoses may be contributing to rising benefit claims and the youth unemployment crisis. The number of young people diagnosed with autism has increased 40-fold since 2000, while ADHD diagnoses have risen 15-fold. Read more: 'Significant pressure' on ADHD and autism services leaves patients 'falling through the gaps' Read more: England could face early flu season amid 'ominous' signs of NHS pressure

The review warned that the over diagnosis could contribute to the youth unemployment crisis. Picture: Viktorija Karasu/Alamy

The review, led by former Health Secretary Wes Streeting and clinical psychologist professor Peter Fonagy, also warned that a diagnosis at a young age could affect children's "identities and lead them to focus on their difficulties rather than their strengths". It focuses on shifting away from a diagnosis-first approach, and instead suggests offering more practical support, for example offering "quiet rooms" in schools for children who feel overwhelmed but have not necessarily been diagnosed. Evidence is also raised that children diagnosed with ADHD were four times more likely to end up outside education, employment or training. The report stated: "Most people are sometimes inattentive, anxious or socially uncomfortable. "Having ADHD or autism-related traits does not necessarily mean someone has a diagnosable condition."

In some cases, a diagnosis can "close doors", leaving people feeling they are unable to do or achieve things because of it, the authors said. The 607-page document states the country is "experiencing a profound change in the need for support for people with mental health problems and neurodevelopmental conditions". Estimates suggest around 3.8% of five to 15-year-olds have ADHD and 1.2% of five to 19-year-olds have autism, with no equivalent adult data. The latest waiting list figures showed more than 560,000 people had an "open referral" – and therefore were on the waiting list for an assessment – for ADHD at the end of 2025, which was more than 17 times the number recorded in 2019. More than 254,000 people had an open autism referral in December last year.

The authors of the report said over-diagnosis can lead to "over-medicalisation" where ordinary, healthy, life experiences are turned into medical problems, the authors said. Picture: Tero Vesalainen/Alamy