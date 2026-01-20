The pressure is on for the Government to act on children's use of social media.

Yesterday, Esther Ghey, mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, urged the Government to ban social media for under-16s, following similar calls from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch for the UK to follow Australia's lead with a ban on children's access to most popular platforms. This came hot on the heels of similar calls from the Government's independent terror tsar, Jonathan Hall KC, for age-based restrictions to prevent online radicalisation. The political mood music is clear: something must be done.

Despite 62 per cent of UK parents backing a social media ban for under-16s, Downing Street has so far stopped short of committing to a ban. Critics of the approach also rightfully point to the unintended consequences of cutting under-16s off social media platforms "cold turkey". The risk of a ban is that it could push underage users towards alternative and less-regulated sites, increasing the likelihood of exposure to potentially harmful content.

Drawing the line in the sand on social media for U16s is also very different to the 18+ age-gating that is now standard on online adult websites. Pornographic content has always been considered inappropriate for children. While there are concerns over social media, there are clear benefits of connection, creativity, community and education that these platforms can provide. For communities, they can deliver connections and interactions often inaccessible offline.

With the former tech secretary Peter Kyle stating that locking kids out of social media platforms is not a preferred route, instead looking to deliver age-appropriate experiences on the internet through the Online Safety Act, ministers may look to the US state of Virginia for a middle ground.

At the start of the year, Virginia introduced a new law limiting children's access to major social media platforms to one hour a day. This applies by default to all accounts owned by users under 16, though parents can change the time limit based on their family's specific needs.

But simply cutting hours doesn't remove the risks. It only shortens the window children are exposed to them.

While Virginia's approach recognises the importance of keeping families involved in managing children's digital wellbeing, it's not a silver bullet. Any policy that hinges on age thresholds must be backed by highly effective, privacy-preserving methods, such as email-based checks, to determine users' ages.

These can also be used to strengthen protections around higher-risk social media features like direct messages or live streaming, ensuring platforms are designed with children's wellbeing in mind. Beyond blanket bans or time limits, other safeguarding solutions such as content moderation will also prove critical, with hybrid tools combining AI and human judgment to restrict access to harmful material.

Australia's ban has captured political attention because it set a precedent. If the UK wants a solution that balances safety and user autonomy, the most effective path forward is a holistic approach that brings together education, regulation, and technology to create a safer internet for all.

