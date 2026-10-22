Primary school teachers are reporting a ‘night and day’ difference between children who receive screen time at home, and those that do not

Children who receive unregulated screen time at home, struggle to focus for more than five minutes according to reports from Primary School teachers. Picture: LBC

By Matilda Collard

A number of primary school teachers have spoken to LBC about their concerns that children who receive unregulated screen time at home struggle to focus for more than five minutes.

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Teachers from across the UK have revealed that based purely on in-classroom behaviour, they are easily able to differentiate which of their students have access to screens at home, a ‘night and day’ difference which they say is directly contributing to a drop in academic performance. Reduced attention spans and plummeting social skills are rendering primary age children increasingly unable to cope within education, leaving schools fighting to catch up. Eve Pollock, 22, a primary school teacher from West Yorkshire, told LBC, the difference is “like night and day." She said the principal difference is a severe reduction in the attention span of children in the classroom. “Those that have screens at home, their attention span is maybe five minutes,” she explained. Read More: Screen-based learning causing 'crisis' in children's health and development, clinicians warn Read More: Traditional pen and paper vs screens in schools. Has the Education Secretary got it all wrong?

Endless scrolling through unregulated hours of these videos can create a cycle of dependency. Picture: KEVIN IZORCE/Alamy

In an open letter to Education Secretary Lucy Powell and Health Secretary Yvette Cooper last week, over 150 youth health clinicians called for action to reduce the amount of time that children spend on screens in school, due to rising health concerns. The letter said that many children now spend longer on screens in the classroom than is recommended in a 24-hour period, adding: "As a country, we need to wake up to this now, and start rolling back screen use in schools before the damage compounds further." Teachers across the country have spoken of struggling to manage the reduced capacity for concentration in classrooms. Stephen Hines, a teacher at a Primary School in Manchester, said: “What we have noticed is that there’s a general curve towards kids not being able to do longer lessons, even the older ones can maybe only focus for 10-minutes at a time.”

"What we have noticed is that there’s a general curve towards kids not being able to do longer lessons". Picture: Fredrick Kippe/Alamy

Hines, who has taught at primary level for over 20 years, described how schools are now needing to edit their lesson structures to accommodate shorter sessions with more frequent breaks, in an effort to maintain children’s attention. Teachers have resoundingly reported this lack of attention is directly contributing to a drop in academic performance. A London teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the children coming through her classroom now are performing at an “overall lower level” than classes from 10-years-ago. Having taught primary school children for 13 years, she said: “Academic performance has been greatly impacted. "In the infant schools, we are seeing huge speech and language delays.”

“Some kids are really below level in writing skills”. Picture: STERKL/Alamy

She also explained how the impact of screen-use is manifesting in the work of children in years five and six, who are beginning to undertake their first steps in preparation for secondary school. “Their written work and reading comprehension skills are hugely behind,” she added. This is reflected in the on-the-ground experience of education providers, with Hines describing the children who face harsher screen restrictions at home as being “lightyears ahead” in school performance. In comparison, he also spoke of other junior-age children struggling with foundation level reading and writing skills. He said: “We’re having to re-teach basic letter formations and phonics”.

Primary school teachers are reporting a ‘night and day’ difference between children who receive screen time at home, and those that don’t. Picture: Nuria Gonzalez Sanchez/Alamy

Primary school teachers say that it isn’t screens alone that elicit this concerning trend but what the screens are actively replacing. Hours of at-home recreational reading and creative play have been replaced with online games and device-oriented entertainment, they say. 'Play catch up' Myles Mason, 51, has taught primary school in South Manchester for the last 15 years. He spoke of a monumental decline in children engaging with extracurricular reading, which he believes is directly responsible for the drop in childhood literacy skills. Mason explained that schools are now being forced to “play catch up” to maintain the development of key skills that children are no longer practising at home.

"It isn’t just the screens, it’s what the screens are replacing". Picture: nandana de silva/Alamy

He said: “Over the last few years the biggest challenge has been their knowledge of vocabulary, and it all comes back to the huge decline in enjoyment and quality of reading.” He continued: “It isn’t just the screens, it’s what the screens are replacing. “At home, they don’t do reading and writing, and it means that they don’t practise those fundamental skills outside of the classroom. “So, schools are now catching up on what’s not been happening at home.” Mr Mason also emphasised that skills of collaborative play have shrunk exponentially, with far fewer children exhibiting a desire to play imaginative games outside during breaks. He said the way that this manifests within the classroom is a “noticeable deficit in key social skills and peer collaboration.” Mr Hines also affirmed this trend saying: “With one recent class, I had to sit them down and show them how to share a glue stick, because they were literally pulling it out of each other’s hands.”

He spoke of a decline in children engaging with extracurricular reading. Picture: Andia/Alamy

'Very concerning gap' A North London teacher said that she sees a “very concerning gap” in the level of socialisation in reception children entering education. She repeatedly emphasised that those with regular access to i-pads or mobile phones were “not school ready” in comparison to their peers. She spoke with reference to a particular child in her current reception class, who receives seemingly unregulated access to a tablet at home. She said: “She has huge language delays and very reduced social skills. “She finds it very difficult to share and to interpret other children’s emotions, and her reactions to things are incredibly dysregulated.”

Those with regular access to i-pads or mobile phones were “not school ready” in comparison to their peers. Picture: Dan Atkin/Alamy

Teachers report that they are dealing with classes where over half of the cohort requires additional educational support. Data from the Department of Education shows that over 1.8 million pupils, one in five students in UK schools, currently receive support for Special Educational Needs; an increase of over 5% from last year. A primary teacher from Leicester explained how schools are straining beneath the weight of students’ additional needs.

Skills of collaborative play have shrunk, with far fewer children exhibiting a desire to play imaginative games outside during breaks. Picture: Stuart Boulton/Alamy

They said: “A lot more children are hugely dysregulated or not even school ready at age five. “The schools are getting overwhelmed and it’s so much harder for teachers to manage. “So many more children have extra needs now, it was just the SEN kids but now it’s the majority of the class.” While research does not necessarily support a direct correlation between screen-usage and neurodevelopmental disabilities such as ADHD or ASD, the emotional and behavioural challenges displayed by primary school children can be tied to excessive screen use.

The more young children engaged with electronic screens, the more likely they were to develop socio-emotional problems. Picture: Ray Evans/Alamy

Ms Pollock described the way this appears in her West Yorkshire classroom. She said: “The kids with tablets are restless and disruptive. “They lie down on the tables in the middle of lessons or start calling out when they feel bored.” All of the teachers voiced a belief that the use of screen-based learning within the classroom is also excessive and cited concerns for its impact on the next generation. Hines said: “I really worry that they’re becoming de-skilled.” A Department for Education spokesperson said the government was developing new screen-time guidance for children aged five to 18 and will consult on the safety of artificial intelligence and educational technology in schools.

How does screen use impact young children? Short-form video content, seen on platforms such as TikTok and Youtube, has been strongly linked to a reduced attention span in young children, by providing an endless stream of mental stimulation which fosters a cycle of dependency which is especially potent in developing minds. Each extra hour of daily screen time in young children was associated with a 9% drop in the likelihood of their achieving higher academic grades, recent Research has suggested. Recent research revealed that the more young children engaged with electronic screens, the more likely they were to develop socio-emotional problems. This manifested in both internalised issues, such as increased anxiety and depression, and externalised issues, such as aggression and high-level hyperactivity .