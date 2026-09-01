A&E attendances of children with a mental health concern have risen from 3,870 in 2019 to 6,269 in 2025

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) warned that “more children are reaching crisis point” . Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Children as young as six are seeking help for a mental health crisis, new figures suggest.

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The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) warned that “more children are reaching crisis point” as figures show a significant rise in the number of children seeking help from A&Es in England. The figures also revealed a three-fold increase in children facing long waits in A&E when they have attended with a mental health concern – including hundreds waiting for more than three days. The RCPCH figures come ahead of a Government-commissioned review into ADHD, autism and mental health services, which is expected to be published imminently. In 2025, 75,491 children and young people aged 6–17 attended emergency departments in England with a recorded mental health concern, up from 55,525 in 2019, according to NHS England figures analysed by the RCPCH. Read more: TikTok whistleblower warns AI moderation risks a 'generation’s mental health' - as millions still able to watch Perez Hilton self-harm livestream Read more: At least 100 children aged 12 and under reported to forced marriage unit as campaigners slam 'deeply disturbing' figures

A&E attendances of children with a mental health concern have risen from 3,870 in 2019 to 6,269 in 2025. Picture: Alamy

This represents a 36% rise in mental health-related A&E attendances among children since 2019. The College warned that the rise has been fastest among the youngest children – with A&E attendances of children with a mental health concern rising from 3,870 in 2019 to 6,269 in 2025 – a faster rate of increase compared to any other age group. The children’s doctors said that this is “particularly worrying given the vulnerable nature of young children’s neurodevelopment and the potential of suffering for those children longer term without early intervention”. Meanwhile, the RCPCH figures also show that the number of children and young people staying more than 12 hours in A&E rose from 1,964 in 2019 to 6,235 in 2025. And among these children, some are waiting for more than three days for appropriate mental health support and a safe place to be discharged to. Some 338 were in A&E for more than 72 hours in 2025, up from 55 in 2019.RCPCH warned that A&Es are not designed to meet the needs of children and young people in a mental health crisis.

It has called on the Government to use the upcoming Mental Health Strategy to focus on prevention and improved access to early support, so fewer children reach crisis point. Dr Sam Jones, RCPCH officer for mental health, said: “Behind every one of these figures is a child or young person in distress, and a family who didn’t know where else to turn. “Emergency Departments are a vital safety net, but they were never designed to be a place where children in mental health crisis wait for days at a time. “Our health system is under mounting pressure. “More children are reaching crisis point, and when they do, they are waiting longer, often far longer, to get the help they need despite the best efforts of paediatricians to care for these children. “This is a national crisis that will only get worse without urgent intervention from Government and NHS leaders. “No child should be spending 12 hours or more in A&E, let alone days to weeks, while they wait for the right support. The scandal has to end.”

Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Picture: Alamy