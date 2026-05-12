More than 6,000 severely obese children in England have sought help from specialist weight management clinics in just three years, including more than 400 under the age of four.

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Those under the age of five weighed around 33kg at the time of referral, which is “extremely high” for this age.

Data from NHS England shows that 6,497 children and young people have been treated at CEW clinics since the initiative started in 2021, including: 423 children aged up to four; 1,088 children aged five to eight; 1,791 children aged nine to 12 and 3,137 teenagers aged 13 to 17.

Some 17 per cent of these youngsters had developed high blood pressure and 6 per cent had type 2 diabetes while many also had liver disease and obstructive sleep apnoea.

And some had a body mass index score (BMI) of 42 – indicating that they were very severely obese.

Some of the children referred to the Complications from Excess Weight (CEW) for children initiative weighed 123kg at the time of referral, according to NHS England figures.

Children aged five to 12 had an average weight of 70kg and those aged 12 to 16 had an average weight of 113kg at the time of referral with an average BMI score of 40, indicating severe obesity.

Those aged 16 to 18 had a BMI score of 42 and had an average weight of 123kg.

Research has shown that children who are severely obese by the age of four have a life expectancy of just 39, but weight loss can mean their life expectancy extends by decades.

The figures from NHS England come as a new study evaluated the effectiveness of the clinics.

The clinics bring together specialist NHS doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers, family support workers and dietitians, to provide the individual care to each patient.

This can include support with diet and lifestyle changes and to improve their mental health, access to specialist medication and addressing health complications related to obesity.

The study, presented to the European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul, found the clinics are effective at supporting children to lose weight over time.

Experts from Sheffield Hallam University, Leeds Beckett University, University of Leeds, University of Bristol and University of Sheffield also found that weight loss drugs – including weight loss jabs – can be effective for significant weight loss among teenagers when prescribed under the services.

“Severe childhood obesity remains a major public health challenge in England, affecting approximately 15% of children aged between two and 15,” said Dr Cath Homer, associate professor in obesity and public health at Sheffield Hallam University and co-lead of the study.

“Living with severe obesity during childhood and adolescence carries the risk that it will persist into adulthood, which would lead to an increased risk of many other serious health issues.

“The increasing prevalence of severe obesity and its complications amongst children and young people, is fuelling rising demand for specialist support and treatment that goes beyond traditional community-based weight management services, and our research suggests that CEW services are an effective way to support patients for better health and weight management.”

Professor Simon Kenny, NHS England’s national clinical director for children and young people, said: “These specialist clinics support children to lose weight safely and build healthier long-term habits through tailored care from expert NHS teams.

“In some cases, these clinics are helping children who could otherwise face a life cut tragically short — dying decades too soon — to look ahead to a full and healthy life.

“Childhood obesity remains one of the biggest public health challenges facing the country, and the NHS is committed to stepping in early to help prevent serious long-term health complications.”