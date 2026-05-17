Figures show eight out of ten prolific offenders committed their first crime as a child, while two-thirds of those released from custody reoffend within a year. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Children will be provided with earlier support to steer them away from a life of crime as part of an overhaul of the youth justice system.

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As part of the plans, experts will aim to provide earlier intervention, more targeted support, and tackle the toot causes of crime to create safer communities. Published by the Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on Monday, the announcement comes as figures show eight out of ten prolific offenders committed their first crime as a child, while two-thirds of those released from custody reoffend within a year. New measures announced also include piloting new Youth Intervention Courts, which will for the first time bring together judges, youth justice services and specialist support to tackle the drivers of offending and keep young people on track. Read more: Andy Burnham 'is not the messiah' warns MP who gave up his seat in bid to put him in Parliament Read more: Metropolitan Police probing alleged hate crimes at major London protests

David Lammy will announce the plans on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the reforms, Mr Lammy said: "Too many young people are being drawn into crime, with devastating consequences for victims, communities and their own futures. "These reforms lay the foundation to intervene far earlier, support families, and tackle the drivers of offending so fewer young people become trapped in cycles of crime, creating safer streets and fewer victims." The courts will also provide intensive supervision and tailored interventions, including health or educational requirements. Parents and carers will also face greater responsibility for children who commit crime or cause anti-social behaviour. There will also be a greater emphasis on addressing children who present the highest risk of committing the most serious and violent offences. Ministers will explore strengthening Youth Rehabilitation Orders with intensive supervision and surveillance, allowing electronic monitoring to track their whereabouts alongside robust rehabilitation activity to keep the public safe.

More targeted support will be given to and tackle the root causes of youth crime. Picture: Alamy