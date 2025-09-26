An LBC investigation has found primary school children are using Ketamine on their lunch breaks.

By Chris Chambers

An LBC investigation has found primary school children are using Ketamine on their lunch breaks, knowing the effects will have worn off by the time they go back to class.

Others are using it to manage mental health struggles unaware of the risk they could spend a life in nappies because of the devastating physical consequences. Experts are warning the so-called ‘party drug’, currently a Class B substance, is so cheap and easy to access that it’s become as affordable as a ‘meal deal’. Alan Walsh, a youth worker in Liverpool, told LBC: “They can use their pocket money, it’s such a cheap drug. Have a Maccies or a bump of Ket, the choice is there for you. "There are drug dealers on every corner with very little morals. “These are children we are seeing, aged ten, eleven, twelve-years old”, he added: “I’ve never known a drug so dirty, so cheap and so damaging. “This is the heroin of the 80s, it’s probably the worst drug I’ve ever seen in my 30-year career, the stuff it’s doing to these young people. I’ve worked with a couple of drug dealers over the last few months who’ve stopped selling it because they realise the damage it’s doing to young people.”

Rob Durrans runs a support group in Liverpool specifically for people affected by ketamine abuse, he said: “It is in schools, nine and ten-year-olds. When you have a bump of Ket it takes about 40 minutes to wear off, so when dinner time comes up they’re having a bump in school and they know by the time they go back into class it’s worn off. How scary is that, thinking it’s normal, it’s part of your lunch.” The physical impact of sustained ketamine abuse is something Rob is seeing on a frequent basis at his drop-in sessions. “The ages are getting younger and younger”, he told LBC. “People are coming in with nappies on, sobbing and crying and don’t want to live. These kids are really young, crying in pain, and their parents are like ‘What do we do?’. For many young people, the physical damage is being misinterpreted as urinary tract infections or ‘growing pains’. Rob said: “You get “Ket cramps”, you start urinating out jelly and blood, that’s the wall of the bladder and it can’t be repaired. So, eventually that goes, they have to have it taken away, then it attacks the kidneys and the liver, and then they die.” He added: “To see it first hand is devastating. You’ve got kids isolating because they are ashamed. They can’t sit on wooden chairs because they need couches, they need to go to the toilet every five minutes because their bladder can’t hold enough water – they’ve got nappies on and they feel embarrassed.” There is danger beyond the physical damage though with young people ending up in so-called ‘Ket-holes’. Rob said: “You’ve got a 14 or 15-year-old kid completely unconscious, they’re not safe. They’re out of it, they’ll collapse and they could die – not just from the drug, but the environment they’re in.” Meanwhile, tests show the drug is often cut with other dangerous substances, he said: “We test it… there’s traces of fentanyl, heroin, tramadol, prescription tablets… it can kill you instantly. "We mention it, but it doesn’t stop them using.” As part of this investigation, LBC has been to visit the UK’s first dedicated Ketamine clinic for Under 16s, opened at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in response to the growing concern on Merseyside.

Professor Rachel Isba is a consultant in paediatric public health medicine and is running the clinic, she told LBC: “In the North West and particularly in bits of Merseyside, it's super cheap, and so we're collectively hearing stories about young people pooling their pocket money, and they're not using it as a party drug, they're not just using it on the weekends, they use it in school.” She added: “Some of them are already starting to get physical complications from their Ket use, which I think sets it apart from lots of other drugs that young people might experiment with, and that's really concerning. I can't think of another drug that affects you in such a profound way so soon into using it. “If you've got bladder damage and you've peed the lining of your bladder, or you have to go to the toilet every 20 minutes or you're peeing blood, that's terrifying, and I think when you're young, you think you're invincible, and this drug is definitely showing us that that is not the case." A study by the Home Office Waste Water Analysis Programme has found levels of ketamine have almost doubled in the last twelve month period. The Delamere Clinic in Cheshire has seen a huge rise in terms of the prevalence of ketamine use, and three times the number of admissions compared to 2024. Speaking anonymously to LBC, a young woman who received treatment there revealed the horrific state it left her in. “My urologist said to me that cocaine ruined the inside of your head and sends you crazy, but ketamine just destroys your body”, she said. “My bladder was absolutely ruined. “I used to wee anywhere and everywhere. I worked 18 minutes away from my house and I would have to pull over three times on the way home to have a wee at the side of the road. It was to the point where in the night I would get up and wee into a bucket at the side of my bed because I was in that much pain. ‘I lost a lot of weight, which is the toxic thing, because as a female today, weight loss is a positive thing, or it's seen as a positive thing. I glamorised it. I know a lot of other young females glamorise it. You kind of feel like you almost look your best when you're dying on the inside, if that makes sense. “I wouldn't eat. I was in pain all the time. I had headaches, I spent a good couple of years where most of my time I was just scrunched in a ball in the toilet, sat next to the toilet, waiting for the pain to go, waiting to have a wee. It just destroys you. “I was just dying and my body was starting to fail. If I hadn’t gone to rehab I would not be here today, I would 100% be dead.” A common theme emerging from the people we spoke to is that Ketamine is used as a dissociative drug – something to help young people forget their troubles.

