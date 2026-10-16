Children could get classes in how to treat serious bleeding in the aftermath of car crashes or stabbings if a new proposal is passed by Parliament.

Under a potential new law, pupils could get lessons on how to recognise “life-threatening bleeding” and provide treatment, as well as how to respond to an emergency.

The Bill by Conservative MP Neil Shastri-Hurst (Solihull West and Shirley) would build on current life-saving teaching in schools, which already includes CPR.

Mr Shastri-Hurst is a former honorary consultant trauma co-ordinator at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. He is also a former British Army major.

He told the Press Association: “It’s about stop the bleed training. In a similar way that we have created a critical mass of individuals who know how to do CPR when somebody has a cardiac arrest, and that is in one way, shape or form embedded in the curriculum. Kids leave school knowing that.

“If we can train a critical mass in terms of how to recognise catastrophic bleeding and how to deal with it, that is going to save a huge number of lives, because the average time for, even in an emergency, an ambulance to come is about eight-and-a-half minutes. But you can bleed out in four.”

He added: “I would see people coming into a major trauma centre at the QE in Birmingham, one of the regional trauma centres that we have in this country, in the most acute extremis and if some of those individuals had intervention at the scene prior to an ambulance arriving and that paramedic or pre-hospital care being delivered, it is entirely foreseeable that some of those individuals who didn’t survive, may have survived.

“It would have given them a fighting chance.

“This is literally one of those scenarios where minutes matter.”