By Frankie Elliott

British parents are being duped into thinking ultra-processed junk food is healthy because of weak regulation, a TV doctor has warned.

Health expert Professor Chris van Tulleken told MPs that children were being "fed to death" by food firms who were able to put green "traffic light" nutrition labels on their products. It means youngsters end up eating too many calories, he said, causing them to gain weight and become part of the nation's "obesity pandemic". Read more: US ambassador warns pharma firms will quit UK if NHS does not pay more for drugs Read more: Celebrity chefs and supermarkets unite to double UK bean consumption

Professor van Tulleken blamed "commercial interests" for fuelling this crisis, with people's health falling by the wayside as a result. Giving evidence to the Commons health and social care committee, the scientist highlighted how the consumption of "healthy" foods - such as baked beans, fish fingers, wholegrain bread, yoghurt and breakfast cereal - would cause someone to go over the recommended daily level of calories. He called for these products to be labelled and taxed in a way that shifts people's shopping habits to a "much healthier diet". Surrounded by these products on a table, Professor van Tulleken said: "Everything about the packaging and the marketing and the regulations says this is healthy – there is not one red traffic light on any of these things, and none of these are HFSS (high in fat, salt or sugar), but you will definitely eat too many calories if you eat this kind of food. "It is engineered so that you cannot eat to appetite, it's engineered very specifically and cleverly to bypass appetite. "Even if you stuck to your calories, you would still end up eating massively more salt, sugar and saturated fat than is recommended." He added: "How can someone have personal responsibility? This is our national diet. I would say at the moment, there is no functional regulation that captures this. "I have no idea how someone living with little money and limited educational resources would tell that this was unhealthy. Everything about it says it's healthy."

