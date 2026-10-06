Figures show that 26.7% of children on NHS community health waiting lists had been waiting for at least 52 weeks in July 2026.

One in four children face year-long waits for NHS treatment. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Eales

More than one in four children on NHS community health waiting lists have been waiting at least a year for treatment, LBC can reveal.

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Around 86,000 children have now been waiting 52 weeks or more – with children 38 times more likely than adults to face a wait of more than a year. The services include school nursing, speech and language therapy, physiotherapy, screening and immunisations. The proportion of children facing lengthy waits has risen sharply since 2024, while the equivalent figure for adults has fallen. Niamh Buckingham, a policy adviser at the King's Fund, which commissioned the analysis, told LBC the figures were "really concerning". Read more: Disjointed NHS services leaving patients exposed to harms, leading medical body says Read more: Andy Burnham's promise for NHS-style social care 'will be for older people not children'

The services include school nursing, speech and language therapy, physiotherapy, screening and immunisations. Picture: Alamy

"We do know that demand is increasing as well, and it appears that the services are just struggling to keep up," she said. The figures show that 26.7% of children on NHS community health waiting lists had been waiting at least 52 weeks in July 2026. For adults, the figure was just 0.7%. Community paediatric services have also seen a rise in year-long waits, with 80,000 children – 45.2% of those waiting – now waiting more than a year, up from 20,000 (18.6%) in February 2024. Ms Buckingham said the delays can affect children's "learning, mobility, their emotional well-being" and ultimately their educational attainment and employment prospects. She said the impact went beyond the child themselves, with "a lot of additional pressure" placed on families, schools and other services supporting children while they wait for specialist care. "It's also quite important to think about it in terms of the child's quality of life. If this is a five-year-old who's been waiting over a year for care, that's actually a fifth of their life. "It is really important for children specifically to have that early intervention and a more preventative mind shift." The figures come as the NHS continues to tackle a huge backlog of patients waiting for treatment.

The overall NHS elective waiting list stood at around 7.3 million cases in July, although the total has fallen from its pandemic-era peak, according to the British Medical Association. Ms Buckingham said tackling the issue would require greater coordination across public services. "We need to shift away from the idea that this is one individual service's responsibility. "If the government has put their commitment to creating the healthiest generation of children ever, for that to happen, we really do think there needs to be a revival of the health mission." The government has previously pledged to create the "healthiest generation of children ever", while Yvette Cooper has said she wants to make it a "personal crusade" to put the "cradle back at the heart of the NHS", with a greater focus on maternity and child health.