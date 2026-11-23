Dame Rachel de Souza urged the Government to rip up contracts delivering poor education for young offenders at a 'shocking' cost.

By Jacob Paul

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza told LBC there has been a “catalogue of failures” in educating boys in Young Offenders Institutions (YOI) - as she urged the Government to rip up failing contracts costing the taxpayer millions of pounds.

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In a new review of YOIs, Dame Rachel says young offenders receive poor-quality teaching, limited learning hours, and an unsuitable curriculum amid a fragmented system that is undermining rehabilitation efforts to reduce reoffending and protect future victims. Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Dame Rachel said her findings amount to a "catalogue of failures”. She said teenagers who “have ruined their lives and ruined other lives” need to learn to “put that right”, but warned that the quality of their education falls far short of what is needed. Dame Rachel said young offenders are only receiving around half the hours of teaching that boys in state schools are getting, despite the Government paying a “shocking” four and a half times more for their education. “We have about 300 young people in YOIs, about 40% of them are on remand. That means they're waiting to be sentenced. Read more: Young offenders denied education they are entitled to amid 'decades of failure,' children's commissioner says Read more: Top Met cop says national facial recognition 'watchlist' would be vital in snaring the most serious offenders

Dame Rachel told LBC that the UK has about 300 young people in YOIs. Picture: Getty

“It's a real success story that it's become so low. It used to be about 1,000, it's now only about 300. It's good news, but not for the quality of education they're getting,"Dame Rachel told Nick. Dame Rachel asked every boy in YOIs, mostly older teenagers, what their plans are for when they leave. “Every single one of them said, ‘I want to get a good education. I want to get a job when I'm out and not reoffend’. Yet two-thirds of young people who have been in YOIs reoffend. “The one magic bullet we've got is education. But frankly, what I've seen is a catalogue of failures.” Revealing the “shocking” cost of their education, Dame Rachel said it cost about £78million over the past seven years to educate just 300 boys across the country. “That's about £28,000 a year per child just for their education… It’s shocking.” She said that while a child typically gets around 30 hours of education a week, contracts show young offenders are getting just 15. “I’m proposing we rip up the contracts,” Dame Rachel said. Dame Rachel said the quality of the teaching inside these institutions is also “poor”. “I've been absolutely clear in my review: these boys need to learn to read and write. They need, if they're in for a short time on remand, they need tutoring for their courses. They need good vocational courses, and they need to learn to develop a conscience and to be good." In her reports, she proposes that the “great’ school trusts and “outstanding” educationalists teaching in Alternative Provision who “know how to deliver for kids” should be brought in to YOIs. But she warned over the “snail's pace” of the civil service as she urged the Government to get on with it. “We need to get this sorted for September. Can't government just do things?”

Dame Rachel visited Young Offenders Institution, including Feltham. Picture: Benny Sutton/Alamy