Children’s drawings could be blasphemous under Islamic law, councils tell teachers
Teachers have been told that pupils’ drawings could be considered blasphemous under Islamic law.
Labour councils in northern England have issued guidance to schools that children’s art could be seen as ‘idolatrous’ and they must be ‘flexible in catering for religious difference.’
The guidance was issued by local authorities in the North, and is designed to help teachers stay aware of religious sensitivities.
It was issued to local authorities including Kirklees, which covers Batley Grammar School which was the scene of protests in 2021 after a teacher showed an image of the Prophet Mohammed in a class. The teacher remains in hiding more than five years on.
A guidance document “Sharing the Journey” was first produced in 2022 by councils in Leeds, Calderdale, Oldham and Wakefield and has been reissued to teachers, saying that some subjects, including art, dance, drama, music, physical education, religious education and RHSE, could spark “sensitivities... for some Muslim parents.”
Teachers are advised: “It is very important that the school understands this and is also careful not to ask its students to reproduce images of Jesus, the Prophet Mohammed or other figures considered to be prophets in Islam. Some Muslim pupils may not wish to draw the human figure.”
Teachers are also warned that dance lessons could cause parental concerns over “physical contact between males and females,” the Telegraph reports.
Council documents also say sensitivities may also arise in other faith groups including Lenten fasting, Mormons avoiding stimulants such as tea and coffee, and dietary requirements of Jewish people and Rastafarians. Jehovah’s Witnesses may wish to withdraw from music lessons and patriotic observances, while some Jewish people may not wish to create images of holy figures.