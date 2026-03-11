Teachers have been told that pupils’ drawings could be considered blasphemous under Islamic law.

Labour councils in northern England have issued guidance to schools that children’s art could be seen as ‘idolatrous’ and they must be ‘flexible in catering for religious difference.’

The guidance was issued by local authorities in the North, and is designed to help teachers stay aware of religious sensitivities.

It was issued to local authorities including Kirklees, which covers Batley Grammar School which was the scene of protests in 2021 after a teacher showed an image of the Prophet Mohammed in a class. The teacher remains in hiding more than five years on.

