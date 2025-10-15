The money will be spread over three years with ministers promising to end annual funding cycles

Acorns Children's Hospice are one of a number of children's hospices across England set to receive this funding. Picture: Acorns Children's Hospice

By Georgia Rowe

Children’s hospice leaders have welcomed an £80 million government funding boost as a “significant first step” towards securing the future of vital care services for seriously ill youngsters across England.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

LBC reported on Tuesday that many hospices serving both adults and children were 'on the brink' - with 12,000 terminally ill patients at risk of losing care. The Department of Health and Social Care announced the funding would be spread over three years, giving hospices greater certainty after years of short-term grants and financial strain. Care minister Stephen Kinnock said the settlement would “end the cliff edge of short-sighted, annual funding cycles” and ensure hospices can continue to deliver compassionate, high-quality care to children and families “facing unimaginable challenges”. The move has been hailed by members of the sector as a “welcome and significant first step” to placing the sector on a more sustainable footing. Read more: If this doesn’t shame the government, nothing will: Hospices are being left to die

Nick Carroll, chief executive of Together for Short Lives, said: “Maintaining and increasing this funding over three years will help to bring some clarity and reassurance to children’s hospices, helping them to plan and deliver care over a longer period. “Above all, it will help ensure seriously ill children and their families can continue to access vital hospice care beyond 2025/26.” The announcement comes as a sigh of relief for children’s hospices across the country, many of which have been warning of looming financial crises. Data shared with LBC earlier this week, compiled by the Liberal Democrats, suggested that 40% of hospices in England were preparing to make cuts within six months if new funding was not secured - including half of all children’s hospices. The sector has been struggling under mounting financial pressure, exacerbated by the recent rise in National Insurance Contributions. With no exemptions for charities, every children’s hospice in England is expected to face an average increase of £140,000 a year in staffing costs.

Trevor Johnson, CEO of Acorns Children's Hospice outside Downing Street on Wednesday. Picture: Acorns