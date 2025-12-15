Investigators revealed that Udaw exploited his mentoring role to isolate victims during one-on-one sessions.

A custody image of Udaw dating from 2002. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

A south London children's mentor has been convicted of 14 sexual offences against former students following an investigation into historic child sexual abuse dating back more than two decades.

Emem Udaw, 50, was convicted of 14 counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 following a three-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court. The offences relate to five victims, all in their early teens at the time, and took place at Holland Park Secondary School between 2001 and 2004 where Udaw worked as a children's mentor. The case first came to light in 2019, when a victim posted in a closed social media group about inappropriate behaviour by a former school employee. Several women recognised the description and privately shared similar experiences, which ultimately led to three victims reporting the abuse to the police in January 2020.

Emem Udaw was convicted at Isleworth Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Two further victims came forward in August and November 2020, prompting additional interviews with Udaw. Despite denying all allegations and claiming he acted as a role model, Udaw was charged with 21 offences on 1 July 2024. Investigators revealed that Udaw exploited his mentoring role to isolate victims during one-on-one sessions. He encouraged them to skip lessons, took them to empty classrooms, and sometimes locked doors. He made sexualised comments, asked personal questions, and then touched victims under the guise of comfort—in intimate areas and kissed them. He also forced victims to sit on his lap. These acts were carried out repeatedly, often during school hours, and under the pretext of providing emotional support. Udaw will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 29 January.