Children's names, pictures and addresses stolen in nursery chain cyber attack
The hackers claim to have stolen details of more than 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain
The names, pictures and addresses of thousands of children have been stolen from a nursery chain as part of a major cyber attack, according to hackers.
The group claim to have stolen the pictures, names and addresses of around 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain.
Kido currently has 18 sites in and around London, including further locations iin the US and India.
The hackers posted images of children on the dark web, with the group now demanding a ransom from the company.
The group also claims to have contacted some parents from the nursery by phone as part of their extortion tactics.
The National Cyber Security Centre branded reports of sensitive data being stolen from a group of nurseries "deeply distressing".
An Information Commissioner's Office spokesperson said: "Kido International has reported an incident to us and we are assessing the information provided."
Jonathon Ellison, NCSC Director for National Resilience, said: “The reports of highly sensitive data being stolen in a cyber incident impacting nurseries are deeply distressing.
“Cyber criminals will target anyone if they think there is money to be made, and going after those who look after children is a particularly egregious act.
“The NCSC has bespoke guidance to help early years settings, such as nurseries, protect themselves from attacks, as well as guidance for individuals who are concerned that their data has been affected by a breach."
Kido is yet to release a statement on the alleged hack.
It comes despite one employee telling the BBC that the nursery was asking parents not to speak to the media.
"It's not ideal of course, we would rather they had been using some sort of encryption software," said one parent.