The names, pictures and addresses of thousands of children have been stolen from a nursery chain as part of a major cyber attack, according to hackers.

The group claim to have stolen the pictures, names and addresses of around 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain.

Kido currently has 18 sites in and around London, including further locations iin the US and India.

The hackers posted images of children on the dark web, with the group now demanding a ransom from the company.

The group also claims to have contacted some parents from the nursery by phone as part of their extortion tactics.

The National Cyber Security Centre branded reports of sensitive data being stolen from a group of nurseries "deeply distressing".

