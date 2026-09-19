More Chiltern Railways services will be introduced on Christmas Day, following the railway’s public ownership takeover on Sunday, September 20.

The railway service, which runs services between London Marylebone, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and the West Midlands, will be the sixth train operator whose services have been nationalised by the Government.

From December, 25 additional daily Chiltern Railways services will be introduced – providing 10,000 extra seats each weekday to tackle “overcrowding”, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

This includes half hourly services during weekdays on the Chiltern main line between London and Birmingham, as well as more services at the weekends.

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