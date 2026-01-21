Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary during a press conference at The Mayson Hotel, Dublin, after tech billionaire Elon Musk floated the idea of buying the budget airline. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

Michael O’Leary has claimed X owner Elon Musk is a ‘bigger idiot’ than he is amid an ongoing spat with the billionaire over Starlink.

The Ryanair boss said on Wednesday that his fallout with the world's richest man has been 'great for bookings' as he continued to pull punches with Elon Musk. The pair have been trading insults after talks appeared to break down over the possibility of installing Musk's Starlink Wi-Fi on planes. During an all-encompassing press conference, touching on Trump, Greenland, social media and restrictions at Dublin Airport, Michael O'Leary said Elon Musk could call him 'anything he wants'. It follows a series of posts on X, in which the billionaire suggested he should buy the low-cost airline, while calling the current CEO an 'insufferable chimp'. Mr O'Leary said: "I think it's a very unfair characterisation, it's unfair on chimps, but it's very good for our bookings and we love these PR spats to drive bookings on Ryanair. "I welcome the accusation that I'm a chimp, I think it's unfair on the chimp community, but as long as it increases Ryanair bookings through January, February and March it's all good fun entertainment.

“We’re sending around to the X Dublin offices this morning a free ticket for Elon Musk as part of our ‘Big Idiot seat sale’. I’ve included myself and him in that - I suspect he’s a bigger idiot than me but nevertheless he probably thinks I’m a bigger idiot than him.” The Ryanair CEO says his company will not be installing Starlink on its aircraft unless they can get sponsorship to be able to offer it to passengers for free. He explained: “Tiny impediments like aerials hanging off aircraft will add to costs and we cannot see a way at the moment where anybody would pay for it [on short haul flights]. “We’re waging until we can get it sponsored or guaranteed that it doesn’t have a cost penalty for us or that we and our partners can give it away for free and then I think people will genuinely use it.” What else did Michael O’Leary comment on? The head of the Irish airline also took the opportunity to comment on world affairs while in front of journalists. When asked, he said Europe should ‘stand up to the US’ on Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs, describing the US President as being ‘wrong’, he said: “If Trump threatens Europe with tariffs, Europe should respond in like measure and Trump will chicken out - TACO - he generally does. Europe needs to get its act together.

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary during a press conference at The Mayson Hotel, Dublin, after tech billionaire Musk floated the idea of buying the airline to "restore Ryan as their rightful ruler" amid a feud over the use of WiFi on Ryanair flights. Picture: Alamy