China is a 'challenge' but Labour is not to blame for the collapse of the spy trial of two British men, the Flooding Minister has told LBC.

The UK's chief prosecutor has blamed ministers not being forthcoming with evidence for the collapse of the case against two men accused of spying for China.

But Sir Keir Starmer's Government has hit back, instead blaming the previous Tory administration for the failure.

The case against Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry was dropped on September 15, sparking criticism from Downing Street and MPs from both sides of the political aisle.

On LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Flooding Minister Emma Hardy said: "So what actually happened was back in 2023, under the previous Government, the Crown Prosecution Service decided to take forward a prosecution based on the evidence that they had and the facts that they had at the time.

