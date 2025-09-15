Christopher Cash arrives at Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) in London ahead of trial in May 2024. Picture: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

It is "extremely disappointing" that a former parliamentary researcher and another man will no longer face trial over allegations that they spied for China, Downing Street said.

Christopher Cash, 30, from Whitechapel, east London, and Christopher Berry, 33, of Witney, Oxfordshire, were each charged with the offence of spying under the Official Secrets Act. The pair had denied allegations that they collected and communicated information which could be "useful to an enemy" between December 2021 and February 2023 and were set to face trial in October, but proceedings against them were stopped on Monday – with prosecutor Tom Little telling the Old Bailey that the "evidential stage of the case" was "no longer met". The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: "It is extremely disappointing that these individuals will not face trial. Any attempt by a foreign power to infiltrate our Parliament or democracy is unacceptable. "The allegations made in this case are gravely concerning. "Obviously the decision – made rightly independently of Government by the Crown Prosecution Service – as I say, will be disappointing to people that they will not face trial, and it doesn’t change our approach more generally to national security or to China, which always puts UK interests, national security interests, first." Read more: New Business Secretary Peter Kyle to reopen UK-China trade talks in Beijing Read more: British businessman 'caught spying for China' faces 40 years in US prison after FBI sting

Christopher Berry arriving at the Old Bailey, central London, to appear in court on an Official Secrets Act charge relating to allegedly gathering information for China in May 2024. Picture: Alamy

Mr Cash, who worked as a parliamentary researcher and was director of the China Research Group (CRG), described the proceedings as a "nightmare" while his barrister, Henry Blaxland KC, said his client was "entirely innocent and should never have been arrested". Outside court after the hearing on Monday morning, Mr Cash reportedly said: "While I am relieved that justice has been served today, the last two-and-a-half years have been a nightmare for me and my family." He said he hoped "lessons are learned from this sorry episode". Mr Cash was closely linked to then-senior Tories, including former security minister Tom Tugendhat and Alicia Kearns, who served as chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. Mr Blaxland told the Old Bailey: "In their witness statements, his colleagues at the China Research Group expressed disbelief that he could have been in some way acting as an agent of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party). "That disbelief was founded on the fact that, as they knew and had witnessed, during the two years that he worked for them, he did more than anybody to assist in informing parliamentarians of the security risks involved in doing business with China, including in contributing to the drafting of legislation designed to reduce those risks." Mr Berry worked in various teaching posts in China since September 2015.

The Old Bailey, London. Picture: Alamy

In a Commons statement on Monday afternoon, security minister Dan Jarvis echoed Downing Street in saying he was "extremely disappointed" over the decision to drop charges against Mr Cash and Mr Berry. He said: "Many members will be as extremely disappointed as I am that there will now not be a trial. "The decision not to proceed with this prosecution is an independent one for the CPS to make in its role as the UK’s independent prosecuting authority. "However, I want to be clear that the Government remains gravely concerned about the threat of Chinese espionage. "Parliament and our democracy are sacrosanct and any attempt by any foreign power to infiltrate or interfere with parliamentary proceedings is completely unacceptable." He added: "I can confirm that the Foreign Office has demarched the charge d’affaires at the Chinese embassy in London to make clear that we will not tolerate any activity that interferes in our democracy." Mr Jarvis also said the National Security Act puts the authorities in a "much better place" to prosecute in cases of suspected espionage.

United Kingdom and China two flags on flagpoles and blue cloudy sky. Picture: PA