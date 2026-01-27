Chinese spies may have been able to read text messages or listen to calls involving senior members of Government

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

China 'hacked the mobile phones of senior Downing Street officials for years', exposing private communications to Beijing, it's been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liz Truss, when she was Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Picture: Getty

The visit follows the approval of China's 'super-embassy' on the banks of the Thames - approval which saw concerns flagged over the security risks posed by such a project. Alicia Kearns, a shadow minister for national security, said: : "How much more evidence does this Government need before it ends its simpering to Xi and stands tall as the great country we are and defends us? "Labour is rewarding hostile acts against our state." The data breaches go back to at least 2021, but intelligence agencies discovered them only in 2024. Salt Typhoon was exposed when the US found that hacking groups linked to Beijing had gained access to telecommunications companies around the world. Ms Neuberger, who was deputy US national security adviser at the time, said hackers could "record phone calls at will". China’s foreign ministry has previously said the claims were “baseless” and “lacking evidence”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in 2024. Picture: Alamy