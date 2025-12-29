Taiwan said it was placing its forces on alert with rapid response exercises under way

Taiwan says forces on high alert following Chinese military activity. Picture: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense/ Handout

By Ella Bennett

China's military has dispatched air, navy and rocket troops to conduct joint military drills around the island of Taiwan, a move Beijing called a "stern warning" against separatist and "external interference" forces.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taiwan said it was placing its forces on alert and called the Chinese government "the biggest destroyer of peace". The first of two days of drills came after Beijing expressed anger at US arms sales to the territory and a statement by Japan's prime minister Sanae Takaichi saying its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan, the self-governing island that the world's second-biggest economy says must come under its rule. The Chinese military did not mention the United States and Japan in its statement on Monday morning. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a post on X that rapid response exercises were under way, with forces on high alert to defend the island. Read more: Zelenskyy reveals key detail of Ukraine peace plan as Kremlin confirms Trump will call Putin 'very soon' Read more: French police unions block Channel crossings crackdown

In response to today’s #PLA aircraft and naval activity, the #ROCArmedForces conducted Rapid Response Exercises and closely monitored the situation. Joint sea and air operations with all services and the Taiwan Coast Guard remain on high alert. #FullAwareness pic.twitter.com/urRlOh4cUL — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 29, 2025

In a separate statement, it said it had deployed appropriate forces in response, conducting combat readiness drills. "The Chinese Communist Party's targeted military exercises further confirm its nature as an aggressor and the biggest destroyer of peace," the ministry said. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson of China's People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, said the drills would be conducted in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south west, south east and east of the island. Col Shi said the activities will focus on sea-air combat readiness patrol, "joint seizure of comprehensive superiority" and blockades on key ports. It was also the first large-scale military drill where the command publicly mentioned one of the goals was "all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain". "It is a stern warning against 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and external interference forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity," Col Shi said.

A Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet takes off at Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu on December 29. Picture: Getty