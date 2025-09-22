The Covid whistleblower's sentence was extended for 'picking quarrels and causing trouble'.

Ms Zhan's supporters were turned away from her trial on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A Chinese journalist has been sentenced to a further four years behind bars after reporting on the outbreak of Covid in Wuhan.

Zhang Zhan, 42, has been charged with "picking quarrels and causing trouble", the same allegation that led to her imprisonment in December 2020. The citizen journalist documented the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China. Originally a lawyer, Ms Zhan posted first-hand accounts of crowded hospitals and deserted streets while authorities publicly downplayed the severity of the virus.

Her health has become a major concern after multiple hunger strikes and detention in near-total isolation. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of Friday's court hearings, press freedom campaigners called on the international community to increase diplomatic pressure on Beijing to release her. Antoine Bernard, director of advocacy at Reporters Without Borders, said: "Zhang Zhan should be celebrated as an ‘information hero’. "Instead, she is once again being prosecuted by the Chinese regime, fighting for her survival in prison." Supporters have raised concerns over her health, which has deteriorated following repeated hunger strikes and detention in near-complete isolation. In January, human rights groups reported that one of her hunger strikes had led to her being force-fed through a gastric tube. Her supporters were turned away from her trial on Friday. Peng Yonghe, a lawyer who volunteered to testify in her defence, was placed under police control after calling her a "true patriot".

Advocacy groups had urged governments to step up diplomatic pressure on Beijing to release her before the hearing. Picture: Alamy

Aleksandra Bielakow, Taiwan-based advocacy manager at international press freedom group RSF, said: "Diplomats were barred from her trial, with all details concealed. Her persecution must end." Beh Lih Yi, Asia-Pacific director for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said: "This is the second time Zhang has faced trial on baseless charges that amount to nothing more than a blatant act of persecution for her journalism work. "Chinese authorities must put an end to the arbitrary detention of Zhang, drop all charges and free her immediately." China has one of the world’s largest numbers of imprisoned journalists, according to the RSF World Press Freedom Index. The group estimates around 123 journalists are currently behind bars. It was unclear whether Ms Zhan had legal representation at the trial. A Chinese government spokesperson told The Guardian: "The case is about China’s judicial sovereignty, and no external forces have the right to interfere. Her legitimate rights will be fully respected and protected." China's Ministry of Justice and the Chinese Embassy have been contacted for comment.