China launches mission carrying first foreign astronaut to visit Tiangong space station
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A Pakistani pilot has become the first person from his country to reach orbit after launching on a Chinese mission to the Tiangong space station.
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Zeeshan Ali, 40, is set to become the first foreign astronaut to board the station. He will spend between five and 10 days there conducting experiments as a payload specialist.
The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft lifted off aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-west China at 12:18am UK time on Wednesday.
Ali is travelling with Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed the crew looking through a manual minutes after launch and reported that they were in good condition.
Ali trained for seven months in Beijing before the flight, including taking intensive Chinese-language classes.
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"I'm not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder," he told reporters on Tuesday.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the flight as "a historic first" and thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China has promoted Tiangong as a centre for international cooperation as the Nasa-led International Space Station faces possible retirement by 2030.
The Chinese station, whose name means "Celestial Palace", has been fully operational since late 2022. It can accommodate up to six astronauts during crew handovers.
During the latest handover, Shenzhou-23 commander Zhu Yangzhu will remain on board to help China study the effects of a longer stay in space on the human body.
He is expected to spend a year in orbit, which would be the longest single space flight by a Chinese astronaut. The rest of his crew will return alongside Ali.
China says it aims to put astronauts on the moon by 2030 and establish a lunar research base with Russia by 2035.
China and Pakistan have cooperated on space projects since the early 1990s. China has launched Pakistani satellites, while a Pakistani-built rover is due to fly on a Chinese lunar mission around 2028.