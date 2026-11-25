A Pakistani pilot has become the first person from his country to reach orbit after launching on a Chinese mission to the Tiangong space station.

Zeeshan Ali, 40, is set to become the first foreign astronaut to board the station. He will spend between five and 10 days there conducting experiments as a payload specialist.

The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft lifted off aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-west China at 12:18am UK time on Wednesday.

Ali is travelling with Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed the crew looking through a manual minutes after launch and reported that they were in good condition.

Ali trained for seven months in Beijing before the flight, including taking intensive Chinese-language classes.

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