Ministers are facing calls to ban sharing Brits' medical data with China after a major breach saw 500,000 biological samples put up for sale on a Chinese-owned website.

At least half a million people have had their medical data put up for sale following a large-scale database breach.

Ministers admitted today that the health data of more than 500,00 UK Biobank volunteers was briefly put at risk following a data breach.

The data was found being offered for sale on three separate listings on the Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba, technology minister Ian Murray told MPs.

The data found for sale on the Chinese marketplace was “de-identified”, meaning it does not include details such as names, addresses or dates of birth.

Lord Bethell, a Conservative former health minister, told the Times that it was “totally nuts” for the UK to be “freely sending gigabytes and terabytes of data to China where there is 'no accountability whatsoever'".

“They are certainly not sending us their data,” he added.

“The Government needs to wake up. We need emergency powers for the security services and Information Commissioner’s Office to bring control of public data onto the statute book before the summer to step up to this expanding challenge to our national security.”

Dame Chi Onwurah, the Labour chair of the science, innovation and technology committee, said the breach proved there needs to be “much stronger safeguards for public data”.

“It is ridiculous to have such a low level of security,” she said.

“The committee has consistently received evidence that there aren’t strong enough safeguards for British people’s public data. This is another blow to public confidence.”

The Technology Secretary said there had been “an unacceptable abuse of the UK Biobank charity’s data and abuse of the trust that participants readily expect”.

He told the Commons: “We expect UK Biobank to remain one of the leading health research resources.

“This has been an unacceptable abuse of the UK Biobank charity’s data and abuse of the trust that participants readily expect when sharing the data for research purposes.

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